The moves come as motorists and households contend with elevated fuel prices.

Greece is preparing a package of measures aimed at containing household energy costs ahead of winter, with the government seeking to bring the starting price of heating oil below €1.75 a liter while increasing heating subsidies and extending support for diesel.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an interview with Greek public broadcaster ERTnews that the government would intervene to ensure heating oil enters the market at less than €1.75 a liter. That level roughly corresponds to the price at which the previous heating-oil season ended in April.

Details of the measures are expected early next week. The plan is set to involve contributions from both the government and the country’s refiners, Mitsotakis said.

The government also plans an across-the-board increase in the heating allowance paid to eligible households and an extension through October of measures designed to ease diesel costs.

Officials are also considering measures targeting fuel-industry profit margins. Mitsotakis left open the possibility of a temporary reduction in Greece’s excise duty on fuel if the government determines that further intervention is necessary.

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The moves come as motorists and households contend with elevated fuel prices. The nationwide average retail price of regular 95-octane unleaded gasoline stood at €2.173 a liter, while premium 100-octane gasoline averaged €2.404 a liter. Automotive diesel averaged €2.150 a liter.

Refinery prices also remain high. On Sept. 17, Hellenic Petroleum’s price for 95-octane unleaded gasoline was €1,618.003 per cubic meter, including taxes and duties but excluding value-added tax. The corresponding price for 100-octane gasoline was €1,772.933 per cubic meter, while automotive diesel stood at €1,630.237 per cubic meter.

For liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, the price was €1,189.691 a metric ton for automotive use, €814.231 a ton for heating and €874.531 a ton for industrial use.