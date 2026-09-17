Those national averages mask substantial regional differences, with many of Greece’s island regions clustered at the expensive end of the market.

Fuel prices in Greece remain above €2 a liter, with motorists on the country’s islands facing some of the highest costs and a widening gap between the most and least expensive parts of the country.

The nationwide average price of 95-octane unleaded gasoline stood at €2.168 a liter, while premium 100-octane gasoline averaged €2.388, according to the latest fuel-price data. Automotive diesel averaged €2.139 a liter and liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, €0.992.

Those national averages mask substantial regional differences, with many of Greece’s island regions clustered at the expensive end of the market.

The Cyclades, the Aegean island group that includes popular destinations such as Mykonos and Santorini, recorded the country’s highest average price for 95-octane gasoline, at €2.385 a liter. That was nearly 22 European cents above the national average.

The Dodecanese, another Aegean island group, followed at €2.278 a liter, while the Ionian island of Lefkada averaged €2.268. Kefalonia stood at €2.242 and Evrytania, a mountainous region in central Greece, at €2.234.

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Prices also exceeded €2.20 a liter on Lesbos, where the average was €2.207, and in Rethymno on Crete, at €2.202. Heraklion, Crete’s largest city and regional unit, recorded an average of €2.200.

The Cyclades were also the most expensive region for premium gasoline. The average price of 100-octane fuel there reached €2.560 a liter, compared with the nationwide average of €2.388. Evrytania followed at €2.499, the Dodecanese at €2.464 and Phocis at €2.443. Prices averaged €2.430 in Lefkada and €2.424 in Kefalonia.

A similar pattern was evident in diesel. Against a national average of €2.139 a liter, the Cyclades recorded an average of €2.334, the highest among the regions covered by the data. Lefkada followed at €2.222, Evrytania at €2.213 and the Dodecanese at €2.212. Diesel averaged €2.203 in Phocis and €2.201 in Kefalonia.

Regional disparities were even more pronounced for LPG. While the national average was €0.992 a liter, the price reached €1.351 in the Dodecanese. Chios followed at €1.329, Corfu at €1.321 and Lasithi in eastern Crete at €1.310. The Cyclades averaged €1.282.

At the other end of the market, Florina in northern Greece recorded the lowest average price for 95-octane gasoline, at €2.119 a liter. Imathia followed at €2.129, Preveza at €2.136, Serres at €2.138 and Kozani at €2.139.

The difference between Florina and the Cyclades amounted to 26.6 cents a liter. For a motorist filling a 50-liter tank, that translates into a difference of €13.30 for the same quantity of gasoline, illustrating how geography can have a significant effect on the cost of driving in Greece.

