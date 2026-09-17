The cost of living still remains a central concern among Greek society.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s governing New Democracy party received only a modest polling boost after unveiling new economic measures, while many Greek voters remain unconvinced that the country’s political leaders have an effective answer to the cost-of-living squeeze.

New Democracy registered 26.5% in voting intention in a Pulse survey for Greek broadcaster Skai, up half a percentage point from the previous poll. The Greek Left Alliance, or ELAS, led by former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, was second at 15%, while the center-left PASOK edged up to 10.5%.

The findings suggest that appearances at the annual Thessaloniki International Fair, a major venue for Greek political leaders to present their economic agendas, did little to reshape voter preferences. Mitsotakis, Tsipras and PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis all used the event to set out economic proposals.

The cost of living remains a central concern. Asked whose measures would best tackle high prices, 31% of respondents chose none of the three leaders. Mitsotakis’s proposals were preferred by 25%, compared with 19% for Tsipras and 11% for Androulakis. Another 14% expressed no opinion or declined to answer.

In Pulse’s vote estimate, which adjusts for undecided voters, New Democracy stood at 30.5%, followed by ELAS at 17% and PASOK at 12%. Greek Solution was at 8.5% and the Communist Party at 7%. Course of Freedom and Maria Karystianou’s Hope for Democracy each registered 5.5%, while Voice of Reason and MeRA25 stood at 3.5%. Syriza, formerly led by Tsipras, was at 2.5%.

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The results point to a fragmented Parliament, with nine parties reaching or exceeding the 3% threshold for representation in the vote estimate, complicating the prospect of a single-party majority.

Mitsotakis continued to outperform his party on leadership measures. Thirty percent of respondents named him the most suitable prime minister, compared with 17% for Tsipras and 8% for Androulakis.

On whether the economic measures presented in Thessaloniki were realistic, Mitsotakis also led, with 30% selecting his proposals, compared with 17% for Tsipras and 16% for Androulakis.