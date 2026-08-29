«The Greek commercial real-estate market continued to demonstrate remarkable resilience during the first half of 2026», said Niki Symboura, head of Cushman & Wakefield Proprius.

Greece’s commercial real-estate market maintained its momentum in the first half of 2026, with transactions reaching about €1.27 billion, or $1.5 billion, as private capital and demand for prime properties offset geopolitical uncertainty and higher construction costs.

Investment volume rose 5.8% from the same period of 2025, according to Cushman & Wakefield Proprius. The figures cover income-producing properties including offices, hotels, retail assets and logistics facilities. The market has been supported by Greece’s economic expansion, an improving labor market and a tourism industry that continues to attract domestic and international capital. Investors have focused on properties offering stable cash flows, strong tenants and opportunities to create value through refurbishment or repositioning.

«The Greek commercial real-estate marketcontinued to demonstrate remarkable resilience during the first half of 2026», said Niki Symboura, head of Cushman & Wakefield Proprius, pointing to private capital and sustained demand for high-quality assets. The period’s largest transaction was National Bank of Greece’s €510.5 million purchase from Prodea Investments of about 100 properties occupied by the bank, including branches and smaller offices in Athens and elsewhere in the country.

The sale gives Prodea additional capital to pursue investments in logistics, luxury hospitality and environmentally certified office buildings, while allowing National Bank to reduce rental costs on properties it uses. The transaction helped push investment in retail properties to about €700 million, making retail the largest segment during the first half. Hospitality attracted nearly €300 million, reflecting continued investor confidence in Greece’s tourism sector.

Office transactions totaled about €140 million. Among the largest was Trastor’s €38.6 million acquisition of three properties in central Athens. Industrial and logistics assets attracted roughly €90 million, with activity constrained by a shortage of investment-grade properties despite strong demand for modern warehouses.

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Private investors and family offices dominated transactions, while institutional investors and Greek listed real-estate investment companies made more selective acquisitions. International capital remained particularly active in hotels and retail.

The first-half figures follow a strong 2025, when Greek commercial-property deals reached €2.9 billion, up 47% from 2024. About 30% of that investment came from overseas, while domestic investors supplied the remainder.

Hotels attracted €1.4 billion in 2025, making them the market’s largest segment, followed by offices at €750 million. Retail investment surged 143% to €560 million.