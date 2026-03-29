The launch of the Property Ownership and Management Registry (MIDA) is expected in the near future, marking a new era in how real estate assets are recorded, monitored and cross-checked in Greece.

The initiative is part of a major digital reform promoted by the Ministry of Finance and the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, with the aim of creating a unified database covering all properties owned by individuals and companies in the country.

Through the new platform, property owners will soon be required to log in using their tax system credentials to review, confirm or correct the details of their properties and declare how each property is used. The system will integrate information from property tax declarations, the national land registry, rental declarations and bank payments of rent, allowing tax authorities to have a real-time and comprehensive picture of property ownership and the income generated from it.

The new registry is expected to significantly change how property declarations are submitted, how rental income is monitored and how social benefits are granted. Essentially, the state will have a complete digital record of real estate ownership and usage across the country.

Property owners will need to verify key information such as property size, usage status — whether it is a primary residence, rented property, vacant property or business premises — and link the property’s tax identification number with its official land registry code. These two identification numbers, which currently exist in separate systems, will be unified through the new platform so that each property can be fully tracked across all government databases.

Once the system is fully operational, tax authorities will be able to see in real time who is using each property, whether it is rented, the amount of rent being paid, whether it is a primary or secondary residence, whether it is vacant, and even the electricity supply number associated with the property.

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A major change will also take effect from April 1, 2026, when rent payments will be required to be made exclusively through bank transfers. These payments will be automatically cross-checked with rental declarations and the new registry to identify undeclared rental income.

The system is also expected to affect social benefits, as housing and residency data will be cross-checked in real time to ensure that benefits such as housing or heating subsidies are calculated correctly and granted only to eligible recipients, without delays.

During the initial phase, the main objective will not be to impose fines but to correct discrepancies and align records between the tax authority and the land registry. The focus will be on creating a complete and accurate picture of real estate ownership in Greece through the new digital system.