Total bank deposits rose by €19.1 billion in the 12 months through June 2026, according to processed data from the Bank of Greece.

Greek businesses and households are holding significantly more money in the banking system than a year ago, even as the number of accounts has declined, pointing to a growing concentration of deposits across the country.

Total bank deposits rose by €19.1 billion in the 12 months through June 2026, while nearly 300,000 accounts disappeared from the banking system, according to processed data from the Bank of Greece.

Balances climbed to €223.565 billion from €204.492 billion in June 2025, an increase of 9.3%. Over the same period, the number of accounts fell by 297,778 to 35.656 million.

As a result, the average balance per account rose to roughly €6,270 from €5,688, an increase of €582, or 10.2%. The figure is an arithmetic average rather than a measure of what a typical Greek depositor holds, since deposits are unevenly distributed among households and businesses.

Athens was the clear leader

Western Attica, an industrial and logistics hub on the outskirts of Athens, recorded the fastest percentage increase. Deposits rose about 15% to €2.813 billion from €2.447 billion, adding €366 million in a year. It also bucked the national trend, with the number of accounts edging up to 512,989 from 511,858.

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In absolute terms, however, Athens was the clear leader. Deposits in the Athens regional unit jumped by €13 billion, or nearly 14%, to €106.136 billion from €93.136 billion. Athens alone accounted for more than two-thirds of the nationwide increase. The surge came despite a decline in the number of accounts, to 11.203 million from 11.232 million.

Piraeus, home to Greece’s largest port and a center of its shipping industry, recorded a €777 million increase in deposits, which reached €10.164 billion. Across the wider Attica region, balances rose by more than €14 billion to €127.375 billion, underscoring the capital region’s dominant position in Greece’s financial landscape.

Deposit growth extended beyond Athens. Crete crossed the €10 billion mark, with balances rising to €10.174 billion from €9.535 billion. Deposits in Magnesia, the region that includes the port city of Volos, increased to €2.603 billion from €2.422 billion, while Rodopi in northeastern Greece rose to €979 million from €909 million. No region covered by the data recorded an outright decline in deposits, though gains varied sharply. Eastern Attica was nearly flat, rising just 0.4% to €8.262 billion, while Laconia increased to €1.202 billion from €1.192 billion.

The contrast is sharper when measured by the number of accounts. Central Macedonia, which includes Thessaloniki, lost 57,223 accounts, the largest absolute decline, while Attica shed 56,886. Central Greece recorded the steepest percentage drop, at roughly 2%.

The South Aegean was a rare exception. Accounts increased slightly, driven by the Cyclades, the island group that includes Mykonos and Santorini.