Over nearly 11 years, deposits have increased by €56 billion, equivalent to average annual growth of roughly €5.2 billion, or 4.2%.

Greek household bank deposits have climbed back to €156 billion, returning to levels last seen in July 2011 and marking one of the clearest signs yet of the country's long recovery from its sovereign debt crisis.

The rebound is striking considering that household deposits had fallen to just €100 billion in November 2015, when the financial crisis reached its climax and the government imposed capital controls to prevent a run on the banking system. Over nearly 11 years, deposits have increased by €56 billion, equivalent to average annual growth of roughly €5.2 billion, or 4.2%.

Despite the recovery, household savings remain well below their pre-crisis high. Deposits are still about €40 billion short of the record €196 billion reached in December 2009, before Greece's prolonged debt crisis triggered years of recession, banking turmoil and sharp declines in disposable income. Returning to that peak would require deposits to rise by another 25.6%.

The recovery reflects the gradual restoration of confidence in Greece's banking sector after more than a decade of economic instability. At the same time, it highlights the limits of households' ability to save. Economists argue that further growth in deposits cannot rely solely on temporary increases in liquidity or cyclical improvements in economic conditions. Instead, it will depend on policies that strengthen long-term household savings.

Among the measures frequently proposed are tax incentives for savers, investment-linked savings products and other schemes designed to encourage households to build financial assets over time. Above all, analysts point to the importance of higher disposable incomes. Without sustained growth in real wages and purchasing power, the scope for additional savings is likely to remain constrained, as many households continue to devote much of their income to meeting higher living costs.

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The case for stronger savings incentives was also made in a recent report by the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE), one of Greece's leading economic think tanks. The study proposed the creation of an Individual Savings and Investment Account, under which households could voluntarily invest in diversified securities portfolios while receiving tax relief that would increase with both the amount invested and the length of the holding period, up to five years. The proposal is primarily aimed at middle-income households and includes a cap on tax benefits to limit the fiscal cost.

The report also recommends establishing a Child Savings and Investment Account that would be opened at birth. Parents would make annual contributions, supplemented by government incentives, while the accumulated funds would remain tax-free and inaccessible until the child reaches adulthood. Beyond encouraging long-term savings, the proposal is intended to support younger generations while contributing to broader efforts to address Greece's demographic challenges.