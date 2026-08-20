Across the European Union, ice-cream production reached 3.44 billion liters in 2025.

Greece may be far from ranking among Europe’s ice-cream manufacturing powerhouses, but its domestic market is anything but negligible.

Greek producers sold more than 57 million liters of ice cream and related frozen products in 2025, with the value of that production approaching €188 million, according to Eurostat data. That places Greece firmly on the smaller end of the European production map, though the figures suggest its output commands relatively more value than its volume alone would indicate.

Across the European Union,ice-cream production reached 3.44 billion liters in 2025. Greece accounted for roughly 1.67% of that total. Measured in euros, however, its share was larger. Of the €8.13 billion worth of production sold across the bloc, Greece represented about 2.3%. Put another way, Greece carries more weight in Europe’s ice-cream business when measured by revenue than by liters.

The difference is also reflected in the implied value of production. Greek output sold in 2025 was worth roughly €3.30 a liter, compared with an EU-wide average of about €2.36 a liter. The figures don’t necessarily translate directly into retail prices or producer margins, but they point to a Greek product mix that generates comparatively high value for the volume produced.

The domestic market also has a pronounced appetite for imported ice cream. Greece imported €72.27 million worth of products in the category in 2025, while exports totaled €33.84 million. That left the country with a trade deficit of about €38.4 million. For every euro of Greek ice cream shipped abroad, more than two euros’ worth entered the country from overseas - a striking imbalance for a Mediterranean economy where tourism and a long summer season provide a natural backdrop for consumption.

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The Eurostat figures cover the broader category of “ice cream and other edible ice,” which includes products such as sorbets and ice lollies. They exclude mixes and bases used in the manufacture of ice cream.

Europe’s Ice-Cream Heavyweights

The scale of Greece’s industry becomes clearer when set against Europe’s largest producers. Germany led the EU in volume in 2025, producing nearly 608 million liters - more than 10 times Greece’s output. The value of German production sold exceeded €1.26 billion. Italy, whose gelato tradition has made ice cream part of the country’s culinary identity, followed with almost 549 million liters. Its sold production was worth about €1.36 billion.

France was close behind in volume, at roughly 525 million liters, but surpassed both Germany and Italy in the value of production sold, reaching about €1.4 billion. The figures underscore the considerable differences in product mix and value across Europe’s biggest ice-cream manufacturing markets.

Spain was another major producer, turning out more than 457 million liters with a value of approximately €1.18 billion. Belgium, despite its much smaller population, produced nearly 274 million liters, cementing its position among the continent’s significant manufacturing centers.





