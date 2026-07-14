Τhe measures are included in a draft bill currently under public consultation that primarily concerns the expansion of the responsibilities of Greece's two largest water utilities.

The Greek government is proposing legislation that could transform hundreds of abandoned villages into the foundation for large-scale real estate developments, opening up new opportunities for residential, tourism and commercial projects while raising questions about who stands to benefit.

The measures are included in a draft bill currently under public consultation that primarily concerns the expansion of the responsibilities of Greece's two largest water utilities. Buried within the legislation, however, is a new planning framework designed to revive abandoned, small and declining settlements.

According to the explanatory memorandum accompanying the bill, the objective is to preserve Greece's architectural heritage, bring deserted villages back into use and promote sustainable development. Yet the proposal extends far beyond restoring abandoned settlements. It creates a mechanism allowing the urban planning and development of adjoining privately owned land, potentially reshaping development patterns in many parts of the country.

Under the proposed rules, restoration projects could be combined with the planned development of neighboring land, creating unified development zones of up to 200 stremmas, or roughly 20 hectares (about 50 acres). Adjacent properties could be designated as Environmental Upgrade and Private Urban Planning Areas or incorporated into Special Urban Planning Plans, subject to government approval.

The legislation authorizes a broad range of land uses, including housing, tourism, retail, leisure and other activities permitted under Greece's planning code. To qualify, development sites must consist of a single contiguous area of at least 50 stremmas (five hectares) and must not include forests, land designated for reforestation, archaeological sites or other protected areas.

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One provision is likely to attract particular attention from Greece's long-dormant housing cooperatives. Cooperatives that filed feasibility applications before 1997 would be allowed to participate with landholdings of at least 40 stremmas instead of the standard 50-stremma minimum, potentially reviving projects that have remained stalled for decades.

The proposal also centralizes decision-making. Final approval of land suitability and development plans would rest with the Minister of Environment and Energy, following recommendations from the relevant authorities and an opinion by the country's central urban planning council.

While the government presents the legislation as a heritage conservation and regional development initiative, it also creates an entirely new framework for organized real estate development in areas that until now have remained largely outside the investment spotlight. If enacted, the changes could significantly influence land values and investment activity in rural Greece.

The proposal also raises questions that have yet to be answered. Which abandoned settlements will qualify under the new rules? Who already owns the adjoining land that could become eligible for development? Have significant land acquisitions taken place in anticipation of the legislation? Which housing cooperatives will benefit from the transitional provisions? And which real estate investors, investment funds or prominent business groups could now gain access to development opportunities that did not previously exist?

Those questions are likely to become increasingly difficult to ignore as the bill moves through Parliament. They are also questions that the Ministry of Environment and Energy, which drafted the legislation, is well placed to answer.