Ines Sophia Niarchos, the youngest daughter of Greek shipping heir Spyros Niarchos and fashion icon Daphne Guinness, has launched a new art-focused business in Athens together with Rafael Louis Wallon Brownstone.

The company, Two Boots Gallery, has been established with registered capital of €25,000 and is headquartered in the Koukaki district of the Greek capital, an area that has become a hub for galleries and cultural institutions in recent years.

According to its articles of association, the venture will focus on the exhibition of art and archaeological collections while also operating across a broad range of activities in the cultural sector. These include the retail sale of artworks, collectibles and antiques, book publishing, the organization of exhibitions and cultural events, and advisory services related to the art market and the wider cultural industry.

The company's remit also covers gallery operations, exhibition curation, artist representation, the production and marketing of artworks and cultural goods, educational and research initiatives, and the management and commercialization of intellectual property rights in Greece and abroad.

The two founders each hold a 50% stake in the company. Niarchos contributed the full €25,000 in cash as share capital, while Brownstone's contribution consists of management services to be provided over a five-year period, a non-cash contribution valued at an equivalent €25,000.

Brownstone has also been appointed as the company's sole manager and legal representative for an indefinite term.