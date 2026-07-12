Greece has intensified diplomatic efforts to persuade U.S. policymakers against any move to allow Turkey to acquire or rejoin the F-35 fighter jet program, warning that such a development could undermine security and strategic stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The renewed lobbying campaign, however, has drawn criticism in Athens, where some analysts and opposition figures argue that the government is engaging Washington only after discussions over Turkey's possible return to the program have gained momentum.

The issue was raised during meetings in Athens between senior Greek officials and a bipartisan congressional delegation led by Senator Roger F. Wicker. The delegation also included Senator John Cornyn and Representatives Joe Wilson, Lloyd Doggett, Andy Harris, Marc Veasey, Greg Murphy and Jake Ellzey.

According to Greek officials, discussions focused on bilateral U.S.-Greece relations, regional security developments and Athens' concerns over the possibility that Turkey could eventually gain access to the fifth-generation fighter aircraft. Greece argued that such a step would alter the military balance in a region marked by longstanding tensions between the two NATO allies.

Members of the U.S. delegation did not publicly comment on the issue or indicate whether Washington's position on Turkey's potential participation in the F-35 program has changed.

Until recently, Athens had largely treated the issue as part of the broader U.S.-Turkey relationship and had avoided mounting an overt campaign against a potential sale. The latest diplomatic push signals a shift in approach, as Greek officials seek to make their case directly to U.S. lawmakers and decision-makers. Critics, however, contend that the effort comes at a late stage, when the debate in Washington over Turkey's defense ties has already advanced, potentially limiting Greece's ability to shape the outcome.