The newly formed Speakeasy Bookings Greece Single-Member Private Company (IKE) marks the New York company's first operational foothold in Europe.

Speakeasy, a U.S. hospitality technology company, has made its European debut by establishing a subsidiary in Greece, marking the first step in its international expansion.

The newly formed Speakeasy Bookings Greece Single-Member Private Company (IKE), based in Athens, marks the New York company's first operational foothold in Europe. The subsidiary will focus primarily on software development and information technology while also providing booking services, digital advertising, information systems management, content distribution, and intermediary services for the hospitality and food-service industries.

The move brings to Greece the technology platform that Speakeasy has built for the live entertainment and hospitality sectors in the United States. The company's software integrates reservations, ticketing, payments, customer relationship management (CRM), marketing, and premium hospitality services into a single platform designed for venues and event operators.

Corporate filings show that Speakeasy Bookings Greece was incorporated with an initial share capital of €1 and is wholly owned by U.S.-based Speakeasy Bookings Inc. The Greek subsidiary is managed by Speakeasy co-founder Alex Joshua Manavi.

Founded by Manavi, Tamas An and Paul Stacek, Speakeasy says it serves more than 200 enterprise customers across the U.S., including nightclubs, concert venues, hotels, restaurants, event organizers and sports organizations. The company operates in more than 30 U.S. cities and says it has recorded annual growth of 500%, with 85% of new business generated through customer referrals.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

Its client roster includes TAO Group, Fontainebleau Resort, Barstool Sports, Blind Barber Group, E11EVEN Miami and Waterfront LA.

Speakeasy's arrival introduces a new competitor to Greece's online reservations and electronic ticketing market, a sector led by more.com, the country's dominant ticketing platform following the rebranding of Viva.gr. The expansion also underscores Greece's growing appeal as a base for international technology companies serving the wider European hospitality and entertainment industries.