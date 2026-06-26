The company maintained a strong liquidity profile, with its current ratio standing at 257.4%.

Intrum Hellas, Greece's largest loan-servicing company, will distribute a €10 million interim dividend for 2026 despite reporting lower revenue and earnings during the first five months of the year, underscoring the company's strong liquidity and capital position.

Revenue from loan-servicing activities fell to €59.95 million in the January–May period, down from €68.8 million a year earlier. Operating profit (EBIT) declined to €33.3 million from €38.7 million, while pre-tax profit dropped to €22.6 million from €35.3 million. Net profit after tax decreased to €17.6 million, compared with €28.3 million in the same period of 2025.

The company's balance sheet also contracted during the period. Total assets stood at €204.2 million as of May 31, down from €228.1 million at the end of 2025, while shareholders' equity declined to €146.2 million from €155.1 million. Total liabilities fell to €58 million from €73 million, reflecting further deleveraging.

Cash and cash equivalents, however, increased significantly to €41.1 million from €28.9 million at year-end, providing the financial flexibility to support the interim dividend despite weaker earnings.

Intrum Hellas, which manages portfolios of non-performing loans on behalf of banks and investors in Greece, employed an average of 883 people during the first five months of 2026, up from 867 a year earlier. Personnel expenses edged higher to €20.8 million from €20.6 million.

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The company maintained a strong liquidity profile, with its current ratio standing at 257.4%, while its equity-to-total-liabilities ratio reached 123.8%, highlighting a robust capital base even as profitability softened.