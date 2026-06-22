As the European Union prepares to impose a new €3 customs charge on low-value parcels from outside the bloc beginning July 1, retailers in Greece are watching closely to see whether the measure can slow the flood of cheap goods arriving from Chinese e-commerce giants such as Temu, Shein and AliExpress.

The levy, which will apply to shipments valued below €150, is the first step in a broader European effort to tighten oversight of cross-border online shopping and address concerns from domestic retailers that Chinese marketplaces enjoy an unfair competitive advantage.

For Greece, one of Europe's most active markets for low-cost online imports, the stakes are particularly high. Chinese platforms have amassed millions of users in the country, reshaping consumer shopping habits and intensifying pressure on local online merchants. Industry executives say the key question is whether the new charge will be large enough to alter purchasing behavior or merely become another cost absorbed by sellers and platforms eager to maintain their rapid growth across Europe.

The measure comes as Brussels seeks to regain control over a surge in small-package imports. Nearly 5.9 billion parcels valued below €150 entered the European Union in 2025, according to European Commission data, with China accounting for 93% of shipments by volume. The average parcel was worth less than €9, highlighting the challenge European retailers face in competing with ultra-low-cost imports.

Greek e-commerce businesses have welcomed the move cautiously. While they view the levy as a step toward a more level playing field, they argue that its effectiveness will depend on enforcement and on the EU's broader customs reforms scheduled to be introduced over the coming years.