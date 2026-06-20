Around 45% of Greece’s population receive at least one course of antibiotics annually.

Nearly half of Greece's population takes antibiotics at least once a year, according to new research that highlights the country's ongoing struggle with antibiotic overuse and rising antimicrobial resistance.

Data presented by Greek health authorities show that more than 4.7 million people - around 45% of the country's population - receive at least one course of antibiotics annually. Yet only 9% of antibiotic prescriptions follow the recommended treatment protocols for the specific infections being treated, raising concerns among public health experts.

Greece remains among the highest consumers of antibiotics in Europe

The findings help explain why Greece continues to rank among the highest consumers of antibiotics in Europe while also facing some of the continent's highest rates of drug-resistant infections. Health experts warn that antimicrobial resistance is forcing doctors to rely on increasingly advanced antibiotics, even as the development of new antibiotic classes remains limited worldwide.

The study, conducted by the Scientific Institute of the Panhellenic Medical Association using data from Greece's national electronic prescribing system, examined antibiotic prescribing patterns across medical specialties, regions and age groups.

Researchers noted that official antibiotic consumption appeared to increase by 40% after Greece introduced mandatory electronic prescribing and banned the sale of antibiotics without a prescription in 2020. However, they stressed that the increase largely reflected the registration of previously unrecorded antibiotic purchases rather than a genuine rise in consumption.

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91% of antibiotic prescriptions fall outside established treatment protocols

Despite stricter controls, prescribing practices remain a concern. According to the analysis, 91% of antibiotic prescriptions fall outside established treatment protocols. Greece also continues to rely heavily on broad-spectrum antibiotics, despite recommendations from both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) encouraging the use of more targeted, first-line treatments whenever appropriate.

Antibiotics prescribed for respiratory infections account for the largest share of consumption. Researchers said this may indicate that antibiotics are still being prescribed for viral respiratory illnesses, against which they have no clinical effect. Another notable finding was the extensive use of quinolones, a class of antibiotics whose use has been restricted in many countries because of concerns over side effects and the development of resistant bacterial strains.

Upper respiratory tract infections account for roughly one-fifth of all antibiotic prescriptions

The study also revealed distinct demographic patterns. Among men, antibiotic use rises significantly after the age of 55 and peaks between the ages of 80 and 85. Among women, consumption is higher between the ages of 20 and 45, a trend researchers believe is linked to urinary and reproductive tract infections.

Upper respiratory tract infections account for roughly one-fifth of all antibiotic prescriptions, followed by urinary tract infections, particularly cystitis. Internists write the largest proportion of prescriptions, followed by paediatricians, dentists and medical residents.

Significant regional variations were also observed. Some of Greece's island and tourist destinations recorded notably higher antibiotic use, a pattern researchers suggested may be partly explained by seasonal population increases during the summer tourism period.