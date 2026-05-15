The IMF divides Greece’s reform effort into three phases: stabilization between 2010 and 2012, institutional restructuring from 2013 to 2017, and an accelerated digital transformation beginning in 2018.

Once synonymous with fiscal collapse and political turmoil, Greece is now being held up by the International Monetary Fund as an unlikely example of how tax administration reform can underpin economic recovery and restore investor confidence.

In a report released Thursday, the IMF argues that one of the most important — and least visible — drivers behind Greece’s turnaround was the overhaul of its tax collection system, a process that unfolded gradually over 15 years and helped transform a country once locked out of financial markets into one of the few in the European Union currently running a primary budget surplus.

The findings arrive at a moment when Greece is increasingly being recast in international markets from eurozone cautionary tale to case study in fiscal rehabilitation. According to the IMF, Greece’s primary budget surplus climbed to nearly 5% of gross domestic product in 2024 and 2025, while the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio has fallen sharply from pandemic-era highs. Borrowing costs have also eased dramatically, with Greek sovereign spreads returning to levels not seen since before the 2008 global financial crisis.

The report traces the recovery back to the darkest days of the eurozone debt crisis, when Greece sought international bailout assistance from the so-called Troika — the IMF, the European Commission and the European Central Bank. At the time, chronic tax evasion, weak state institutions and political interference in revenue collection had become emblematic of the country’s dysfunction.

The IMF divides Greece’s reform effort into three phases: stabilization between 2010 and 2012, institutional restructuring from 2013 to 2017, and an accelerated digital transformation beginning in 2018.

Early reforms focused on preventing fiscal collapse and improving basic compliance. One of the first successes was the digitalization of value-added tax filing, which pushed on-time VAT submissions from 65% in 2010 to 96% by 2014. Yet officials found that technological upgrades alone could not solve deeper structural problems, particularly political influence over tax enforcement and weak governance inside the revenue administration.

That realization paved the way for what the IMF describes as the most consequential step: creating an independent tax authority insulated from political pressure. In 2016, Greece passed legislation establishing the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, granting it operational autonomy, its own governance framework and leadership selected through an open competition process. The agency became operational in 2017.

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The institutional overhaul coincided with measurable gains in tax collection. Greece’s tax-to-GDP ratio rose from 25.8% in 2013 to 27.6% in 2017, according to the IMF, reflecting improved compliance and stronger enforcement capacity.

The next phase centered on digitalization. Between 2020 and 2025, Greece rolled out electronic invoicing systems, real-time point-of-sale connectivity and data analytics tools that allowed tax authorities to monitor transactions more effectively and target evasion risks with greater precision. VAT revenues climbed from 7.1% of GDP in 2010 to around 9.5% in 2025, while the country’s overall tax-to-GDP ratio reached 28%, up from just over 20% before the debt crisis.

For the IMF, Greece’s experience carries lessons beyond Southern Europe. The report argues that fiscal recovery depends not only on austerity measures or economic growth, but on whether citizens believe taxation is fair, transparent and consistently enforced.

The challenge now, the IMF says, is ensuring the gains prove durable. That will require continued investment in technology, broader use of artificial intelligence in compliance monitoring and maintaining institutional independence even as memories of the debt crisis fade.