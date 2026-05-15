The structure of the program appears tailored to favor large corporate groups with deep financing capacity and access to bank lending.

Greece’s government has unveiled a new framework for social housing partnerships with the private sector, opening a potentially lucrative pipeline of public real estate assets to construction companies, property developers and investment funds at a time when housing shortages and soaring rents are intensifying political pressure across Europe.

The joint ministerial decision, published this week in the country’s official gazette, lays out the rules for a model under which the Greek state and local municipalities will contribute publicly owned land and properties, while private companies will finance, build or renovate housing projects in exchange for ownership stakes or long-term commercial rights.

The initiative effectively positions the Greek state as a facilitator of large-scale housing investment projects, shifting part of the responsibility for social housing development to private operators. The framework was signed by several senior ministers in Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s government, including Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis and Social Cohesion Minister Domna Michailidou.

For developers, the attraction is obvious. Access to public land removes one of the largest costs associated with real estate development in Europe’s increasingly expensive property markets. In Greece, where land prices and housing values have climbed sharply in recent years amid a tourism boom and renewed foreign investment, the ability to build on state-owned property significantly lowers capital requirements and investment risk.

The framework also offers unusually long-term revenue visibility. Beyond construction contracts, private operators may secure management agreements lasting as long as 50 years, allowing them to generate recurring income from rents, maintenance charges and housing management services. That transforms major construction firms from one-off contractors into long-term property managers with enduring positions in the residential market.

The structure of the program appears tailored to favor large corporate groups with deep financing capacity and access to bank lending. Strict technical specifications, energy-efficiency requirements and complex legal procedures are likely to create barriers for smaller firms, reinforcing the dominance of Greece’s largest construction and infrastructure companies.

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The rules also broaden the scope for institutional investors and real estate funds to participate. One provision allows developers to transfer the properties they receive as compensation directly to third parties designated by the contractor. In practical terms, that means a builder awarded apartments or commercial rights through a project would not need to retain ownership itself. Instead, those assets could be transferred immediately to affiliated real estate companies, investment vehicles or private equity-backed property funds.

The arrangement creates a direct channel through which public real estate assets can move into the private property market following redevelopment. It also gives developers the ability to monetize their compensation at an early stage by packaging future property rights into investment assets before a project’s full commercial operation begins.

A large construction group, for example, could develop a social housing complex on public land and then assign the apartments allocated to it directly to a subsidiary property company or investment fund specializing in rental management. Such structures are common in mature European real estate markets, but their expansion into Greece’s social housing sector marks a significant shift in how the state approaches public housing policy.

Critics, however, argue that the framework leaves major social policy questions unresolved. The ministerial decision does not specify how rents in these projects will compare with prevailing market prices, nor does it establish minimum quotas for housing units reserved exclusively for low-income households.

The framework also grants private operators broad powers over tenants. Contractors will be able to collect rents and common charges, represent the state in dealings with residents and pursue legal claims related to lease disputes on behalf of public authorities. Yet the text contains no explicit protections for tenants facing unemployment, financial hardship or temporary inability to pay rent. There is also no clearly defined mechanism for mediation, state support or safeguards for vulnerable households at risk of eviction or arrears.