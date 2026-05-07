For Greece, the ruling closes another chapter in the long financial aftermath of the eurozone debt crisis.

In Milan this week, while meeting international investors to pitch Greece’s debt strategy and the improving outlook for its bond market, Dimitris Tsakonas, head of Greece’s Public Debt Management Agency, received news that quickly rippled through trading desks and investment platforms across Europe: Greece had prevailed in a closely watched legal battle in the High Court of England and Wales over the buyback of a complex class of securities born out of the country’s sovereign debt crisis.

The ruling marks a significant victory for Athens more than a decade after the 2012 restructuring that helped pull Greece back from the brink of eurozone collapse. At issue were GDP-linked warrants, instruments tied to the future performance of the Greek economy that were issued to investors as part of the country’s landmark debt overhaul.

The securities, with a total nominal value exceeding €61 billion, were the largest issuance of GDP-linked instruments ever undertaken by a sovereign borrower. Designed during the depths of the euro crisis, the warrants gave creditors the right to receive additional payments if Greece’s economy outperformed certain growth thresholds in the years ahead.

Last year, however, the Greek government moved quietly to neutralize that risk.

Invoking contractual provisions embedded in the warrants, the Public Debt Management Agency launched an early repurchase operation at a price of €252.28 per 1,000 warrants, each linked to €100,000 in nominal value. The transaction cost the Greek state roughly €155 million, but officials calculated that it eliminated the possibility of much larger future payouts—potentially reaching €350 million annually between 2027 and 2042 if Greece’s economic growth accelerated beyond expectations.

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According to officials familiar with the operation, secrecy was central to the strategy. By keeping preparations tightly contained, Athens avoided triggering speculative buying that could have sharply driven up the price of the securities before the repurchase option was exercised.

A group of investors later challenged the move in British courts, arguing both that Greece’s buyback notice was invalid and that the methodology used to calculate the redemption price understated the securities’ true value. The investors sought additional compensation estimated at roughly €55 million.

Greek authorities, insisting the transaction had been conducted fully within the contractual framework, sought a declaratory judgment from the English courts to settle the matter definitively. After a two-stage legal process, Justice Robert Bright ruled in favor of Greece, concluding that the country had lawfully exercised its repurchase rights and correctly determined the buyback price.

The decision was quickly noted in financial circles, particularly because it reinforces the credibility Greece has sought to rebuild with international investors after years of fiscal turmoil, bailouts and political instability.

The ruling also underscores the increasingly sophisticated approach Athens has adopted in managing its debt portfolio. Since emerging from its bailout programs, Greece has steadily extended debt maturities, reduced borrowing costs and regained investment-grade status, transforming itself from the eurozone’s most fragile borrower into one of its more closely watched recovery stories.

News of the court victory reached Greek Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis as he was returning from Brussels. In comments sent to Reuters, he described officials at the debt agency as the “silent heroes” of Greece’s economic recovery, praising their role in reducing the country’s debt burden and navigating highly complex financial operations.

For Greece, the ruling closes another chapter in the long financial aftermath of the eurozone debt crisis - one that continues to shape both the country’s economic strategy and the confidence of global investors watching its return to financial normalcy.