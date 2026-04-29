Albania has signed a $6 billion energy agreement with U.S. and Greek partners to secure long-term supplies of liquefied natural gas, in a move that could reshape energy flows across southeastern Europe and carry implications for regional allies including Greece.

Prime Minister Edi Rama announced the deal, which brings together Albania’s state-owned gas operator ALBGAZ, U.S.-based Venture Global Inc. and AKTOR LNG USA, a unit of Greek infrastructure group Aktor. The agreement предусматривает the supply of U.S. LNG over a 20-year period and the development of new infrastructure along Albania’s Adriatic coast.

At the center of the project is the port city of Vlora, where LNG cargoes will be received by tanker, regasified and fed into markets across southern Europe. The investment also includes plans to upgrade an existing power plant, increasing its capacity by roughly 250 megawatts, and to construct a new pipeline linking the inland city of Fier with Vlora, integrating Albania more fully into regional gas networks.

The project is expected to contribute to broader efforts to diversify energy sources in the Balkans, a region that has been seeking to reduce reliance on a limited number of suppliers and routes. For Greece, which has been positioning itself as an energy hub in southeastern Europe, the development adds another layer to an increasingly interconnected regional market.

Energy infrastructure of this scale typically requires several years to complete. Based on comparable European projects, the Vlora development is expected to take around three years from final investment decision to full operation, including permitting, financing and construction.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Kimberly Guilfoyle, who described it as part of the broader energy strategy associated with Donald Trump. She said the trilateral partnership would strengthen both energy security and geopolitical stability in southeastern Europe.

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Venture Global Inc., founded in 2013, has expanded rapidly as a supplier of U.S. LNG to global markets. In its most recent annual report, the company said it aims to deepen its presence in Europe through investments in infrastructure and access to regasification capacity, including facilities in the U.K. and Greece, allowing it to deliver LNG and natural gas directly to downstream customers.

The company cautioned, however, that demand for LNG in Europe may not fully align with its expectations, despite long-term contracts and growing infrastructure.

Venture Global has also faced scrutiny in Washington in recent months. Reporting by The Guardian said Democratic lawmakers had called for an investigation into the company’s founders, Robert Pender and Michael Sabel, over stock purchases made shortly after meetings with White House officials and ahead of regulatory approvals that supported the company’s European expansion.

Senator Ron Wyden raised concerns about potential “pay-to-play” practices, noting Sabel’s political donations, while Senators Chris Van Hollen and Jeff Merkley called for a review of possible conflicts of interest or insider trading.

Venture Global has denied any wrongdoing, saying its actions complied with all regulatory requirements. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said there had been no improper conduct by the Trump administration.