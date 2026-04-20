While any final contract is unlikely before 2028, officials on both sides see Macron’s visit as decisive in setting the direction of the deal. The current timeline envisages the first submarine entering service in the mid-2030s, with subsequent vessels potentially built entirely in Greek shipyards.

French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Athens on April 24–25 for talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in a visit that is expected to deepen a fast-growing strategic partnership between France and Greece and reshape the balance of power in the eastern Mediterranean.

The meeting comes immediately after an EU summit in Cyprus and reflects a broader alignment between Paris, Athens and Nicosia at a time of mounting geopolitical uncertainty. But beyond symbolism, the visit is likely to focus on a concrete and consequential defense package, with advanced submarines and an updated bilateral defense agreement at the center of discussions.

At the heart of the French offer is the Blacksword Barracuda, a next-generation conventional submarine developed by Naval Group. Derived from France’s nuclear-powered Barracuda-class program, the platform is designed for stealth and endurance, with lithium-ion battery technology allowing for longer underwater operations and quieter movement at higher speeds. These capabilities are seen as particularly suited to the complex maritime environment of the Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean, where Greece and Turkey remain strategic rivals.

Greek officials view the potential acquisition as more than a procurement decision. If the deal goes through, it would introduce capabilities into the Hellenic Navy that until now have been associated with nuclear-powered fleets, while also enabling closer integration with French-built FDI frigates already on order. The submarines could also be equipped to carry long-range cruise missiles, significantly expanding Greece’s deterrence posture.

For Paris, the proposal fits into a broader push to strengthen European defense cooperation and reduce reliance on external security guarantees. Emmanuel Macron has repeatedly argued for greater “strategic autonomy” in Europe and has recently gone further, suggesting that France’s nuclear deterrent could play a wider role in protecting European partners. While politically sensitive, the idea underscores France’s ambition to position itself as a central security provider within the EU.

The visit is also expected to result in the renewal of the Franco-Greek defense agreement, first signed in 2021, which includes a mutual assistance clause committing both countries to come to each other’s aid in the event of an armed attack. Officials say the updated version could include provisions for automatic renewal, effectively locking in long-term defense cooperation. Industrial cooperation will be a key part of the negotiations. Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to push for significant involvement of Greek industry, both as a political priority and as a way to anchor the deal domestically. Naval Group has already signed preliminary agreements with Greek partners to manufacture parts of the submarines, with plans that could see final assembly take place in Greece. Depending on the final structure, local participation could account for up to 40 percent of the program.

While any final contract is unlikely before 2028, officials on both sides see Macron’s visit as decisive in setting the direction of the deal. The current timeline envisages the first submarine entering service in the mid-2030s, with subsequent vessels potentially built entirely in Greek shipyards.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

The talks may also extend beyond submarines. French officials are expected to raise the possibility of additional FDI frigates for the Greek navy, part of a wider effort to consolidate France’s role as Greece’s primary defense partner. For Athens, such decisions will hinge on budget constraints as well as the evolving regional security environment, particularly Turkey’s own naval expansion plans.

Beyond defense, the visit is expected to broaden cooperation into areas such as economic ties, civil protection and technology. Discussions will also cover EU defense policy, maritime security in key global chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz, and the regulation of online platforms, where both France and Greece have advocated stronger protections for minors.