The case centers on allegations of illegal phone surveillance that have raised serious concerns about privacy and the rule of law in Greece

Ten months after their initial conviction in a landmark ruling by a lower Athens court, four businessmen—Dillian, Hamu, Bitzios and Lavranos—are set to face trial again on appeal in connection with Greece’s “Predator” spyware scandal. The hearing has been scheduled for December 11, 2026, before a three-judge misdemeanor court in Athens.

The case centers on allegations of illegal phone surveillance that have raised serious concerns about privacy and the rule of law in Greece. The four defendants, who were convicted at first instance and subsequently appealed the decision, continue to deny any involvement in the wiretapping activities.

The upcoming trial will revisit the case in light of additional evidence that emerged during the original proceedings, which were described as lengthy and thorough. In that initial trial, the court handed down convictions without recognizing any mitigating circumstances.

At the same time, the broader investigation remains ongoing. Authorities are examining potential espionage-related charges, as well as the alleged role of nine additional individuals believed to have assisted the four businessmen in the offenses for which they were convicted. Legal representatives for the prosecution have warned that time is a critical factor, as delays could result in some alleged crimes being dismissed under statutes of limitation.

The case carries significant political and institutional weight, as it touches on the functioning of democratic safeguards and oversight mechanisms in Greece. There are increasing calls for the judiciary to complete its work swiftly to ensure accountability before any offenses risk being time-barred.

Under the initial ruling, each of the four defendants received cumulative prison sentences amounting to 126 years, though the effective term to be served was set at eight years due to the legal classification of the offenses as misdemeanors. If the appeal court upholds the verdict, those found guilty will be required to serve their sentences.