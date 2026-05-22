Israel on Thursday began deporting activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla after widespread international condemnation over footage and testimonies alleging mistreatment during their detention.

Following mounting international pressure, all members of the Global Sumud Flotilla and the Freedom Flotilla Coalition have now been placed in deportation proceedings, as Israel moves to expel activists detained during the mission aimed at challenging the blockade on Gaza.

Israel on Thursday began deporting activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla after widespread international condemnation over footage and testimonies alleging mistreatment during their detention. The controversy intensified after images circulated showing activists in custody alongside far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, triggering strong reactions across Europe.

According to the Israeli legal rights organisation Adalah, which said it received confirmation from the Israel Prison Service, most of the detained activists are being transferred to Ramon Airport in southern Israel to leave the country by air. Adalah stated that its legal team is monitoring the deportation process to ensure all activists are repatriated safely and without delays.

Greek solidarity initiative March to Gaza Greece said that, according to information it had received, all 428 activists are expected to arrive in Istanbul later on Thursday aboard a charter flight.

The group also criticised the handling of the situation by Greek authorities, claiming that while several countries had arranged charter flights for the return of their citizens, Greece’s Foreign Ministry reportedly suggested transporting the Greek delegation by bus from Istanbul to Alexandroupoli, a journey of approximately six hours, before deciding on further arrangements.

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The deportations are taking place amid growing international criticism over the arrests and detention conditions faced by members of the mission.

European governments responded sharply following the publication of video footage allegedly revealing the activists’ detention conditions. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani issued a joint statement expressing concern over the treatment of Global Sumud Flotilla members by Israeli authorities.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said he had summoned Israel’s ambassador to seek explanations following the release of the footage.

Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee said she was “stunned and shocked”, while Poland’s Foreign Ministry announced it had summoned Israel’s chargé d’affaires in Warsaw and demanded an apology.

Greece’s Foreign Ministry also issued a diplomatic protest on Wednesday in response to the images that circulated internationally.