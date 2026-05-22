Speaking at the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting, Metlen Executive Chairman Evangelos Mytilineos disclosed that METKA is preparing for its next strategic step, which could include an independent public listing.

Metlen is laying the groundwork for the next growth phase of its engineering and construction subsidiary METKA, with plans advancing toward a potential standalone stock market listing as the Greek industrial and energy group seeks to expand its presence in infrastructure, concessions and new business areas.

Speaking at the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting, Metlen Executive Chairman Evangelos Mytilineos disclosed that METKA is preparing for its next strategic step, which could include an independent public listing. He said such a move would give the engineering arm greater operational autonomy and direct access to capital markets, supporting its expansion into concession projects as well as new activities that are expected to broaden its business profile.

The potential listing comes as METKA’s construction operations continue to gain momentum. Metlen’s management expects the subsidiary to generate revenue of approximately €1 billion by 2026 while maintaining a zero net debt position, a balance sheet strength that could enhance its attractiveness to investors should an IPO proceed.

The outlook is underpinned by a rapidly expanding international project pipeline. Metlen is currently delivering 87 construction projects across 11 countries, covering sectors ranging from solar power developments and energy storage facilities to electricity networks and data centres.

The breadth of the portfolio reflects the increasingly important role of engineering and infrastructure activities within Metlen’s wider growth strategy as the group diversifies beyond its traditional energy and metals operations.