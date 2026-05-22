The transaction values Europe Holdings through a share-swap mechanism under which shareholders will receive 1.446 newly issued CrediaBank shares for each Europe Holdings share.

CrediaBank’s acquisition of Europe Holdings is reshaping both the ownership structure of one of Greece’s emerging lenders and the economics of the country’s banking-insurance sector, as the bank moves to build an integrated bancassurance platform while reducing the Greek state’s influence in its capital base.

The transaction values Europe Holdings through a share-swap mechanism under which shareholders will receive 1.446 newly issued CrediaBank shares for each Europe Holdings share. The exchange ratio already includes the effect of an additional 3.42 million shares to be issued under CrediaBank’s long-term incentive plan.

The deal involves approximately 146.77 million Europe Holdings shares and will result in the issuance of about 212.23 million new CrediaBank shares. CrediaBank currently has roughly 1.99 billion shares outstanding, implying a post-transaction share count of approximately 2.205 billion shares.

The merger creates a new shareholder structure with four distinct blocs. Thrivest, the investment vehicle controlled by Greek investors Dimitris Bakos, Ioannis Kaymenakis and Alexandros Exarchou, remains the largest shareholder with 36.81%, down from 40.73%. Growthfund, Greece’s sovereign investment vehicle, will hold 26.53%, compared with 29.36% before the transaction. Existing private shareholders of CrediaBank retain 27.03%, while incoming Europe Holdings shareholders collectively receive 9.62%.

Intracom Holdings, controlled by the Kokkalis family, becomes the largest incoming shareholder, receiving approximately 84.9 million new CrediaBank shares, equivalent to 3.85% of the enlarged bank. KNL Investment will hold 1.29%, Green Hydepark Investments 0.87%, while investor Nikolaos Katsiberis will own 0.51%.

The transaction is accompanied by a €45.5 million capital distribution before completion. Intracom Holdings is expected to receive approximately €18.2 million based on its 40% stake in Europe Holdings.

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KNL Investment would receive about €6.1 million, Green Hydepark €4.1 million and Katsiberis around €2.4 million. Europe Holdings enters the transaction with capital employed of €205.5 million based on 2025 figures, implying a Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of approximately 5.1%.

The valuation mechanics have become a central point for investors. Europe Holdings currently carries a market capitalization of approximately €293 million. After deducting the planned capital return, the implied residual equity value falls to about €247.7 million.

CrediaBank, meanwhile, is issuing shares worth approximately €266 million at current market levels, implying a transaction premium of only around €18 million, or roughly 7%.

Some investors argue the deal reflects Europe Holdings mainly as a portfolio of insurance assets, brokerage operations and real estate holdings, while assigning limited value to future integration benefits.

Using a sum-of-the-parts approach, market estimates place Europe Holdings’ intrinsic value between €320 million and €360 million, equivalent to €2.18–€2.45 per share before the capital return. After deducting the planned €0.31 per share distribution, valuation estimates still remain above the implied transaction level.

Management’s investment case relies instead on projected earnings growth. The combined business plan forecasts Europe Holdings generating approximately €20 million in pre-tax profit by 2026 and around €45 million by 2028 as insurance operations are integrated into CrediaBank’s distribution network.

At the €20 million earnings level, the transaction implies a valuation multiple of roughly 12 times earnings. Based on the 2028 target, the multiple declines to approximately 5.5 times earnings.

CrediaBank estimates the transaction could increase earnings per share by about 8% by 2028 despite dilution from the issuance of new shares representing nearly 10% ownership for Europe Holdings investors.

The bank also projects a double-digit return on investment and an improvement in capital adequacy ratios exceeding 100 basis points.

The deal simultaneously accelerates the dilution of the Greek state’s position in the lender. Growthfund’s stake has fallen by nearly 10 percentage points within less than three months. Following CrediaBank’s recent capital increase, in which the state did not participate, its ownership dropped from 36.16% to 29.36%. The Europe Holdings transaction lowers it further to 26.53%.

The state’s exposure dates back to the recapitalization of Attica Bank, later renamed CrediaBank. Through the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund, Greece invested approximately €952 million across three capital increases, acquiring around 585 million shares at an average cost of about €1.60 each.

The figure excludes an additional €239 million fiscal impact linked to Deferred Tax Credits.

Based on current ownership levels, CrediaBank shares would need to reach approximately €2.30 for the Greek state to recover the total capital committed, including DTC-related costs.