The case, which has been one of the country’s most serious political controversies in recent years, is now entering a new phase as political figures and alleged surveillance targets consider their next legal and political moves.

Greece’s long-running wiretapping scandal is once again putting pressure on the government, resurfacing with renewed intensity following a court ruling that convicted four individuals linked to the Predator spyware network. The case, which has been one of the country’s most serious political controversies in recent years, is now entering a new phase as political figures and alleged surveillance targets consider their next legal and political moves.

A first-instance court in Athens sentenced Tal Dilian, Sara Hamou, Giannis Lavranos and Felix Bitzios—figures associated with the spyware company Intellexa—for their role in illegal surveillance activities. The ruling has reignited political tensions, particularly after Dilian stated publicly that he does not intend to remain silent, raising concerns within political circles about possible further revelations.

The case is politically sensitive because Intellexa, the company linked to the Predator spyware, has claimed that it sells its software only to governments and law enforcement agencies. This statement has fueled speculation and political debate about who may have been using the surveillance technology and for what purposes. The recent court decision effectively reopened public discussion of the scandal at a time when the government had hoped the issue was fading from public attention.

Attention is now turning to individuals who were allegedly targeted by surveillance, including senior political figures. Among them is former prime minister Antonis Samaras, who recently suggested in parliament that he may take action regarding the fact that he was allegedly monitored. His remarks have triggered broader discussion about whether other political figures who were allegedly targeted—some of whom are still in government—will also pursue legal action.

This raises two major political questions. The first is whether Samaras will initiate legal proceedings over the alleged violation of his communications privacy. The second is whether current government officials and other political figures who were reportedly targeted will also take legal action now that there has been a court conviction in the case, which could strengthen potential claims.

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According to political sources, several individuals who were allegedly under surveillance are considering filing lawsuits, and some have already consulted legal firms about their options. The possibility of multiple legal actions could keep the scandal in the political spotlight for a long time.

At the same time, concern within the ruling party reportedly centers on what might happen if new evidence emerges that could link state officials to a case that the government has consistently described as a private affair unrelated to state services. Government officials maintain that the judiciary has found no connection between the spyware network and state authorities, and they dismiss statements by those convicted in the case as unreliable.

Nevertheless, some political figures believe that further revelations could emerge, especially if those convicted decide to present additional evidence during the appeals process. Such a development could significantly reshape the political landscape.