Similar contingency mechanisms exist for natural gas, a key component of Greece’s energy mix, particularly for electricity generation.

Greece is stepping up preparations to safeguard its energy system ahead of the Easter holiday, as authorities closely monitor both seasonal demand and mounting geopolitical risks. The Minister of Environment and Energy, Stavros Papastavrou, alongside Deputy Minister Nikos Tsafos, is convening a series of high-level meetings today Holy Wednesday April 8 at the energy ministry. The discussions will focus on ensuring the country’s energy supply remains stable during the holiday period, while also evaluating the potential impact of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East on Greece’s energy security.

The meetings will bring together key players across the energy sector, including regulators, grid and gas network operators, refinery representatives, natural gas suppliers and electricity producers. The aim is to coordinate readiness and assess risks in a system that remains sensitive to both external shocks and seasonal demand fluctuations.

Greece, like other European Union member states, maintains a set of detailed emergency plans designed to respond to a wide range of energy crises—from geopolitical disruptions and fuel supply shortages to infrastructure failures, extreme weather events or large-scale outages. These frameworks, built on EU regulations and national legislation, have been strengthened in recent years following the energy shocks of the past decade.

A central pillar of the country’s preparedness lies in its strategic oil reserves. Under EU rules in place since the 1960s, member states are required to hold запас equivalent to at least 90 days of consumption. In Greece, this obligation extends to importers, refineries and major consumers, with reserves stored in certified facilities and closely monitored by the government. Should a disruption occur, authorities can activate a national emergency plan that begins with efforts to curb demand—encouraging energy savings, limiting transport use and promoting public transit.

If conditions deteriorate, more restrictive measures can follow, including limits on vehicle circulation, reduced public lighting and constraints on energy-intensive industries. In extreme cases, fuel rationing may be introduced to prioritize critical services such as hospitals, security forces and food supply chains. The government also retains the option to release strategic reserves, boost domestic fuel production and impose temporary price caps to prevent market abuse.

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Similar contingency mechanisms exist for natural gas, a key component of Greece’s energy mix, particularly for electricity generation. The national plan defines escalating levels of crisis, beginning with early warnings and progressing to full emergency status. Initial measures focus on monitoring and voluntary reductions in consumption, but authorities can move to increase liquefied natural gas imports, tap into stored supplies, or limit industrial usage if needed. In severe scenarios, gas supply to non-essential industrial users may be cut altogether to ensure households and critical infrastructure remain unaffected.

The close link between natural gas and electricity generation makes this sector particularly sensitive. A shortage of gas would quickly translate into pressure on the power grid. To address this, Greece has a separate electricity emergency plan that allows for increased use of lignite-fired plants, hydroelectric power and backup generation units, as well as higher electricity imports from neighboring countries.

However, officials acknowledge that in the event of a broader European energy crisis, imports may not be sufficient. In such cases, controlled, rotating power outages could be implemented to prevent a total system collapse. Even then, priority would be given to essential services such as healthcare, telecommunications, water supply and transport, ensuring they continue to operate uninterrupted.