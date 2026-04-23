The plan, presented this week, earmarks €796 million for 2026 and carries a permanent fiscal burden of €279 million annually from 2027 onward.

Greece’s government has rolled out a €796 million support package aimed at cushioning households and businesses from the fallout of the energy shock triggered by tensions between the United States and Iran. While the measures span fuel subsidies, social benefits and debt relief, economists say their overall impact is likely to be modest, offering broad but shallow support at a time of rising costs and slowing growth.

The plan, presented this week, earmarks €796 million for 2026 and carries a permanent fiscal burden of €279 million annually from 2027 onward. It comes as the government simultaneously revised down its growth forecast for 2026 to 2.0% from 2.4%, while raising its inflation projection to 3.2% from 2.2%—an acknowledgment that the economy is losing momentum even before the measures take effect.

A large portion of the package is directed toward energy relief. A temporary “fuel pass” subsidy for April and May will cost €130 million, while diesel subsidies of €0.20 per liter add another €106 million over the same period. For consumers, however, the benefits are limited. A typical driver may save between €16 and €20 per month, a fraction of the additional burden caused by fuel prices that have climbed above €2 per liter. Over the course of a year, higher fuel costs can exceed €500 to €800, erasing much of the short-term gain.

For businesses, the picture is similar. Professional drivers and transport operators may see some relief, but subsidies cover only a small share of their expenses. In agriculture, a 15% subsidy on fertilizers offers partial support, yet rising costs for energy, transport and animal feed have increased production expenses by far larger amounts, leaving farmers with a net loss.

Other measures provide indirect assistance. The government will allocate €56 million to compensate ferry operators for mandatory discounts offered to specific social groups, but the funding does not reduce ticket prices for the broader public. Instead, it offsets costs already borne by the companies, meaning most travelers will see little change.

On the social front, pensioners will receive €300 annually, up from €250, with expanded eligibility. Though politically significant, the increase amounts to less than €1 per day. For retirees facing higher utility bills and food prices, the payment covers only a portion of rising expenses. A similar dynamic applies to families, who will receive a one-time payment of €150 per child. While the total allocation of €240 million makes it the largest social intervention in the package, the per-person benefit is minimal when spread across households and time.

Housing support has been broadened through a rent rebate scheme that will return roughly one month’s rent annually to eligible tenants. With relaxed income thresholds, the measure will cover nearly 1 million people—about 86% of renters. Yet even here, the practical effect is limited. A tenant paying €600 per month will effectively receive about €50 per month when averaged over the year, a modest offset in a market where rents have surged.

The government has also expanded debt repayment options, allowing individuals and businesses to restructure liabilities into up to 72 installments. While this provides some breathing room, the underlying issue of rising living costs remains unresolved, and total repayment amounts increase due to interest. A parallel measure allowing the lifting of bank account seizures requires debtors to pay at least 25% of what they owe upfront, a threshold that many struggling households and small businesses are unlikely to meet.

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Taken together, the package highlights a familiar policy trade-off. By spreading resources across a wide range of measures, the government has ensured that support reaches a broad segment of the population. Yet the scale of assistance per recipient remains small, limiting its ability to materially offset the effects of inflation and higher energy costs.

Economists point to a deeper structural issue: the package is heavily focused on consumption rather than production. Subsidies and cash transfers can support short-term income, but they do little to boost productivity, reduce dependence on imported energy or stimulate investment. In a small, open economy like Greece’s, much of the additional demand leaks abroad through imports, further dampening the impact.

Energy subsidies, in particular, are seen as costly and inefficient. By lowering prices for all consumers, they disproportionately benefit those who consume more while weakening incentives to conserve energy. At the same time, they fail to address the root causes of the crisis, including Greece’s reliance on imported fuel.

The measures are also unlikely to significantly curb inflation. In the case of an energy-driven supply shock, fiscal policy can redistribute costs but cannot reduce them. Broad-based support risks sustaining demand at elevated levels, potentially slowing the pace at which prices stabilize.

International institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development have advocated a different approach, emphasizing targeted support for the most vulnerable, combined with investments that enhance productivity and energy efficiency. Such policies, they argue, are more effective in balancing short-term relief with long-term growth.

For now, Greece’s latest intervention appears designed primarily to buy time. It offers temporary relief to households and businesses grappling with rising costs, but falls short of addressing the structural challenges exposed by the crisis. Whether it proves sufficient may ultimately depend less on its design than on how long the external shock persists.