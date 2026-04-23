The company intends to provide transfer services for digital assets, while also entering more deeply into the electronic money space through the issuance, distribution and redemption of e-money.

Binance has applied to the Bank of Greece for a license to operate as an Electronic Money Institution, according to people familiar with the matter, marking a significant step in the global crypto giant’s effort to deepen its presence in Europe’s southeastern markets.

The move comes alongside a sweeping restructuring of the company’s local subsidiary, originally established in late 2025 under the name Binary Greece. The entity has since been renamed Binance Europe Single-Member S.A., reflecting a broader shift not only in branding but in strategic direction as the company aligns its Greek operations with regulated financial services.

The revised corporate charter signals a decisive pivot away from the subsidiary’s initial focus on investments and advisory services toward a fully developed suite of crypto-asset and payments activities. Under the new framework, the company plans to offer custody and management of crypto-assets on behalf of clients, as well as trading services that allow digital assets to be exchanged for fiat currencies or other cryptocurrencies.

The restructuring also positions the firm to execute client orders and participate more directly in the placement of crypto-assets, expanding its role in a market that continues to draw both institutional and retail interest despite regulatory scrutiny across Europe. The company intends to provide transfer services for digital assets, while also entering more deeply into the electronic money space through the issuance, distribution and redemption of e-money.

Payment services are expected to play a central role in the new model. The subsidiary aims to facilitate fund transfers, direct debits—whether one-off or recurring—card transactions and credit transfers, including standing orders. It also plans to issue payment instruments and process payment transactions, complementing these offerings with remittance services in an effort to build an integrated financial ecosystem that bridges traditional banking functions with digital-asset capabilities.

In tandem with the operational overhaul, the company has moved to significantly bolster its capital base. Its share capital is set to increase from €25,000 to €20 million through a €19.975 million cash injection, accompanied by the issuance of new ordinary shares. The capital increase underscores the weight Binance appears to be placing on the Greek market as it seeks to secure regulatory approvals and expand its European footprint.