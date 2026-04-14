Longer-dated bonds also came under pressure, underlining that the repricing was not limited to short-term maturities. The 15-year yield increased to 3.913% from 3.766%, while the 30-year yield rose to 4.402% from 4.323%.

Pressure on Greek sovereign debt intensified in April as global market turbulence pushed borrowing costs higher, raising concerns over whether the country’s funding conditions may continue to deteriorate in the months ahead.

According to data from Greece’s Public Debt Management Agency, yields on Greek government bonds rose across the maturity spectrum in April compared with March, reflecting heightened investor caution amid the broader risk-off environment triggered by the conflict in the Middle East.

The increase was most pronounced in benchmark maturities. Greece’s two-year government bond yield climbed to 2.699% in April from 2.519% in March, suggesting that investors have revised upward even their short-term assessment of the country’s risk profile. The five-year yield rose to 3.071% from 2.909%, while the 10-year bond yield—widely regarded as the primary gauge of sovereign borrowing risk—advanced to 3.733% from 3.617%.

Longer-dated bonds also came under pressure, underlining that the repricing was not limited to short-term maturities. The 15-year yield increased to 3.913% from 3.766%, while the 30-year yield rose to 4.402% from 4.323%.

Greece also underperformed relative to several of its eurozone peers. The spread between Greek and German 10-year government bonds widened to 75 basis points in April from 72 basis points a month earlier, while the five-year spread widened to 39 basis points from 36. The widening suggests investors are demanding not only higher yields in line with broader European rate moves, but also an additional premium to hold Greek debt specifically.

Relative to other southern European sovereigns, Greece also lost some ground. The spread of Greek 10-year bonds over Spanish debt widened to 29 basis points from 25, while the yield advantage Greece held over Italy narrowed, with Greek 10-year yields standing just 4 basis points below Italian equivalents compared with 1 basis point previously. The spread over Portuguese debt widened to 34 basis points from 31. The recent market moves raise fresh questions over whether tighter financing conditions could complicate Greece’s debt issuance plans if volatility persists.