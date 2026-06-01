Greece has called for a full investigation after violent clashes broke out during protests against a controversial tourism development on Albania's southern coast, leaving a Greek citizen injured and reigniting concerns over property rights, environmental protection and minority rights in the EU candidate country.

The incident occurred Friday in the village of Zvërnec, near the ecologically sensitive Narta Lagoon, where local residents have been protesting the construction of a large tourism complex in a protected coastal area. Demonstrators opposing the project reportedly clashed with individuals they identified as private security personnel linked to the development.

In a statement issued Saturday, Greece's Foreign Ministry said it was "deeply concerned" by the events and confirmed that a Greek national was among those injured. The Greek Embassy in Tirana provided consular and medical assistance and has formally requested Albanian authorities to fully investigate the incident and hold those responsible accountable.

The ministry also used the occasion to underline broader concerns about the rule of law in Albania, emphasizing the need to protect property rights and the interests of members of the country's ethnic Greek minority.

"We stress the need for full respect for the rule of law, including the protection of the rights and property of members of the Greek National Minority," the ministry said. It also highlighted the importance of safeguarding protected environmental areas in line with EU standards, noting that compliance with the bloc's acquis remains a prerequisite for progress in Albania's accession negotiations.

The development project has become a flashpoint in a growing debate over tourism-driven investment along Albania's Adriatic and Ionian coastlines. Opponents argue that construction in the Dalani area threatens the biodiversity of the Pishë Poro–Narta ecosystem, one of the country's most sensitive coastal habitats, and are demanding that work be halted pending a review of the project. The project is reportedly being developed by Zvërnec South Adriatic Development, a company linked to international investment structures involving Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former U.S. President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, and investors from Qatar.

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The dispute adds to a series of tensions surrounding large-scale tourism developments in Albania, where environmental groups and local communities have increasingly challenged projects they say risk damaging protected landscapes while raising unresolved questions over land ownership and local consent.