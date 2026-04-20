The outcome of those discussions will determine how much of the surplus can be redirected toward household support.

The Greek government is preparing a new package of support measures worth as much as €400 million, as stronger-than-expected fiscal performance opens limited room for additional spending.

Final decisions are expected within the next 10 days, officials say, contingent on confirmation of the country’s fiscal position. The timing hinges on the release of official data by Eurostat, which is expected to confirm that Greece posted a primary surplus of between 4.8% and 4.9% of gross domestic product in 2025—well above its initial target.

That outperformance amounts to roughly €3 billion. However, government officials caution that only a portion of that figure can be used for new measures, as spending plans must be approved by the European Commission under the bloc’s fiscal framework.

Athens is seeking to convince European authorities that the surplus reflects durable structural improvements—particularly progress in tackling tax evasion and strengthening enforcement—rather than temporary factors. The outcome of those discussions will determine how much of the surplus can be redirected toward household support.

Once the fiscal space is finalized, policymakers are expected to prioritize measures aimed at easing the burden of persistently high energy costs, which continue to strain household budgets. Inflation stood at 3.9% in March and is projected to remain above 3% on an annual basis, keeping pressure on real incomes despite broader economic growth.

Officials are considering a shift away from broad-based subsidies toward more targeted interventions. Among the options under review is the possible revival of previous programs that subsidized food purchases and energy bills, though no final decisions have been made.

At the same time, the government is weighing whether to extend caps on profit margins for essential goods and step up market inspections, in an effort to contain price increases.

The coming days are expected to clarify both the scale and the composition of the measures, as Greece navigates the balance between fiscal discipline and the need to shield households from lingering cost-of-living pressures.

