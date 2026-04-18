Turkey has rapidly evolved into one of the most important tourism markets for Greece, with visitor flows reaching unprecedented levels in 2025.

According to official figures, arrivals from the neighboring country climbed to a record 2.2 million, generating more than €500 million in revenue for the Greek economy. The real number is likely even higher, as the statistics do not capture Turkish visitors arrive aboard private leisure vessels.

For years, the islands of the Eastern Aegean have been a natural draw for Turkish travelers λόγω proximity, but recent patterns show a clear geographical expansion. Turkish visitors are no longer limiting themselves to nearby island destinations; increasingly, they are traveling to major urban centers such as Athens and Thessaloniki, as well as other mainland locations across Greece. A key driver behind this surge has been the visa-on-arrival (express visa) program, which remained in place throughout 2025 for ten Aegean islands. At the same time, persistently high inflation in Turkey has made holidays in Greece comparatively attractive for a sizable segment of the country’s middle- and upper-income travelers.

What had long been an informal observation among visitors and locals in the Eastern Aegean—that Turkish is frequently heard even in remote tavernas or secluded coastal spots—has now become a statistically verified reality. Data released by Turkish authorities confirm not only the scale of this presence but also the extent to which Turkish travelers have become a key source of tourism income for these regions. Greece’s appeal, however, is no longer confined to the islands. Destinations such as Athens and Thessaloniki are steadily gaining ground among Turkish tourists, reinforcing the country’s broader positioning in the outbound travel market. Official estimates suggest that travel receipts from Turkey comfortably exceeded half a billion euros in 2025.

Final data published by Turkey’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure show that outbound travel to Greece reached a historic high, with 2,253,513 Turkish citizens visiting during the year. This represents more than a doubling compared to 2024, when arrivals ranged between 1.15 and 1.5 million. The Turkish Statistical Institute, known as TÜİK, corroborates this trend, noting that Greece ranked among the top destinations for the 11.9 million Turkish citizens who traveled abroad in 2025.

The visa-on-arrival scheme played a central role in this growth. Approximately 1.1 million travelers used the system, or existing entry permits, to visit islands such as Rhodes, Kos and Chios, which emerged as leading destinations. Ferry connections between Çeşme and Chios, as well as Bodrum and Kos, recorded the highest passenger traffic. Nearby islands including Lesvos and Samos also saw significant increases, benefiting from their proximity to Ayvalık and Kuşadası. Smaller destinations such as Lemnos, Kalymnos, Leros, Symi and Kastellorizo reported annual arrival growth exceeding 40 percent. Even these figures may understate the total, as they exclude Turkish visitors who charter private boats to reach Greek islands without going through formal entry procedures.

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The growing presence of Turkish travelers is also evident in Greece’s main transport hubs. At Athens International Airport, Turkey entered the top ten international markets for the first time, accounting for 2.5 percent of total air arrivals. Thessaloniki has maintained its long-standing appeal, supported by deep historical and cultural connections, while improved air links from Istanbul and Ankara have made access easier than ever.

Spending patterns further underline the importance of this market. Analysis based on credit card transactions, as well as reports from the Turkish Hoteliers Association, TÜROB, indicate that Turkish visitors demonstrate strong purchasing power. In high-profile destinations such as Santorini and Chania, average spending per card has been particularly elevated, a trend partly linked to domestic economic conditions in Turkey.

Several structural factors help explain the shift toward Greece. Industry professionals point to the impact of inflation in Turkey, which has reduced the price competitiveness of domestic holiday resorts and pushed many middle- and upper-income travelers to look abroad. In parallel, interest in real estate investment has remained robust, with Athens and Thessaloniki attracting Turkish buyers, at least until recent changes to the thresholds for Greece’s Golden Visa program.