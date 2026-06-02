The figures show that just 3.8% of Greek households with children are headed by a single parent.

Greece has one of the lowest proportions of single-parent households in the European Union, according to newly released Eurostat data, underscoring the country's enduring attachment to traditional family structures at a time when family patterns across much of Europe continue to evolve.

The figures show that just 3.8% of Greek households with children are headed by a single parent, making Greece the second-lowest-ranked country in the bloc after Slovakia, where the share stands at 3.1%. The EU average is considerably higher, with nearly 13% of households with children relying on a single adult.

The contrast with parts of northern and eastern Europe is particularly striking. In Estonia, more than four in ten households with children are single-parent families, the highest proportion in the EU. Lithuania and Latvia also record rates above 28%, highlighting the wide differences in family arrangements across the continent.

Across the European Union, Eurostat estimates there are 6.1 million single-parent households, representing 12.9% of all families with children. Most are raising one child, while families with three or more children account for less than a tenth of the total.

In Greece, the number of single-parent households is relatively small, at around 40,800. The majority are families with one child, while larger single-parent households remain uncommon.

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The data point to deeper social and cultural distinctions that continue to shape family life in Europe. Analysts say Greece's low rate reflects the persistence of a family model in which child-rearing is still largely centred on two-parent households, often supported by grandparents and extended family networks. Compared with many western and northern European countries, divorce rates remain lower and social attitudes towards family stability tend to be more conservative.

Yet researchers caution against interpreting the figures as evidence of fewer social pressures. In recent years, soaring housing costs and a prolonged cost-of-living crisis have placed increasing strain on households across Greece. Some experts argue that economic realities can discourage family separation, as maintaining two households after a divorce or breakup is often financially challenging.

The statistics also reveal the gendered nature of single parenthood across Europe. More than four-fifths of the EU's single-parent families are headed by women, with mothers leading approximately five million of the bloc's 6.1 million single-parent households. The figures reflect the continued role women play as primary caregivers following divorce, separation or other changes in family circumstances.

The latest Eurostat data suggest that while family structures across Europe are becoming increasingly diverse, Greece remains something of an outlier. Whether this reflects cultural preferences, economic constraints or a combination of both remains the subject of ongoing debate. What is clear is that the country's family model continues to differ markedly from that of much of the rest of Europe.