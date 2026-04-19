Greece’s tax authorities have uncovered widespread violations in the country’s booming short-term rental market, flagging more than 38,000 taxpayers for undeclared income and irregularities tied to property transactions, according to officials.

The findings, based on audits conducted in 2025 by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, come as Greece intensifies scrutiny of platforms such as Airbnb, Booking.com and VRBO, which have fueled a surge in tourist accommodation but also opened new avenues for tax evasion.

Declared income from short-term rentals rose to €973.7 million last year, up 10% from €888.9 million in 2024, underscoring the sector’s rapid expansion. More than 2.4 million rental declarations were filed. The income is subject to taxation from the first euro, at rates ranging from 15% to 45%, placing it squarely in the authorities’ crosshairs.

Officials say further checks planned for the autumn will seek to verify whether all earnings have been reported, using data drawn directly from digital platforms and matched against taxpayers’ filings.

The audits revealed a range of compliance gaps. In one instance, 873 individuals who purchased property in 2019 failed to report acquisition costs in their tax returns, despite having paid transfer taxes. After being contacted by authorities, roughly two-thirds moved to correct their filings, declaring €87 million in expenses and triggering about €577,000 in additional tax assessments.

A larger pool of 24,383 individuals was identified with undeclared rental income between 2020 and 2022. Most were private individuals who had not registered any business activity related to tourism. They are now expected to file amended returns where discrepancies exceed €500.

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Authorities also identified 1,545 individuals earning income from at least three short-term rental properties—or holding multiple property registration numbers—without properly registering business activity or declaring the required tax classifications.

Separately, more than 12,000 listings were removed from rental platforms after authorities found they lacked valid registration numbers or contained inaccurate information.

The crackdown highlights the challenge governments across Europe face in regulating fast-growing short-term rental markets, which have reshaped urban housing and tourism while complicating tax enforcement.