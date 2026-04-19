The Greek government is entering the final stage of deliberations over a new package of financial support measures that could amount to as much as €400 million, funded by a stronger-than-expected fiscal surplus for 2025.

Official announcements are expected within the next ten days, once the exact scope of the country’s fiscal flexibility becomes clear.

A decisive moment is expected in the coming week, when Eurostat publishes the final figures for Greece’s primary budget surplus. Current estimates suggest it will reach between 4.8% and 4.9% of GDP—significantly above initial targets—creating an excess of roughly €3 billion. However, government officials caution that this entire amount cannot be freely distributed, as not all of it qualifies as available fiscal space under European rules.

A central issue is ongoing discussions with the European Commission, which must approve how much of the surplus can be used for support measures. Greek authorities are arguing that the overperformance is not temporary, but rather the result of structural improvements, including more effective tax collection and tighter oversight of the economy.

The outcome of these consultations will determine the size and scope of the final package. Once the available resources are confirmed, the government is expected to direct support primarily toward easing the burden of high energy costs, which continue to strain household budgets.

Inflation remains a concern, standing at 3.9% in March, with projections indicating it will stay above 3% over the year. This sustained price pressure has kept disposable incomes under stress and prompted officials to consider a revised approach to support measures, potentially shifting away from broad-based subsidies toward more targeted interventions.

Among the options being discussed are the possible reintroduction of schemes similar to the “Market Pass,” aimed at offsetting food price increases, and the “Power Pass,” designed to help households manage electricity and natural gas bills. No final decisions have been taken so far. At the same time, authorities are also weighing whether to maintain caps on profit margins for essential goods and to step up market inspections in an effort to contain price increases.