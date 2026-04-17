Compared with the first quarter of 2025, the average asking sale price for residential properties in Greece increased by 7.9%, while the average asking rental price rose by 4.2% nationwide.

Greece’s housing market maintained its upward momentum in the first quarter of 2026, with asking prices for both residential sales and rentals continuing to rise nationwide, according to the latest figures from the Spitogatos SPI Index, which tracks trends in the country’s real estate market using nationwide property listing data. The sustained increase in prices reflects ongoing strength in housing demand and robust activity across both the sales and rental segments.

Compared with the first quarter of 2025, the average asking sale price for residential properties in Greece increased by 7.9%, while the average asking rental price rose by 4.2% nationwide. Among the country’s two largest metropolitan markets, Thessaloniki recorded stronger growth than the Attica region surrounding Athens. Residential sale prices in Thessaloniki rose by 9.7% year-on-year, compared with 6.5% in Attica, while rental prices increased by 6.6% in Thessaloniki versus 3.9% in Attica.

According to Spitogatos Insights, the data suggest that the Greek housing market remains on a firmly upward trajectory, with Thessaloniki emerging as one of the country’s fastest-growing urban property markets. The stronger increase in sale prices relative to rents has been linked to heightened investment activity, which is adding further pressure to housing affordability.

The Southern Suburbs of Attica remain the most expensive area in Greece for purchasing residential property, with an average asking price of €4,167 per square metre, followed by the Cyclades island group at €4,000 per square metre. Other high-priced markets include the Northern Suburbs of Athens, Lefkada and Chania. At the lower end of the market, the most affordable regions for home purchases are Kastoria, Kozani, Florina, Kilkis and Karditsa.

The rental market shows a similar pattern. The Southern Suburbs of Attica and the Cyclades continue to command the highest asking rents in the country, at €13.3 and €12.8 per square metre respectively. They are followed by central Athens, the Northern Suburbs of Athens and the Municipality of Thessaloniki. More affordable rental markets include Grevena, the greater Thessaloniki periphery outside the city centre, Pella, Imathia and Kilkis.

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Within the Attica region, Vouliagmeni remains the most expensive location for home purchases, with an average asking price of €7,333 per square metre. It is followed by Voula, Elliniko, Glyfada and the Historic Centre of Athens. The most affordable parts of the Athens metropolitan area for home purchases include Varnavas, Agia Varvara, Patissia, Acharnes and the Patision–Acharnon Avenue district. In the rental market, Vouliagmeni also ranks first, with average asking rents of €20.6 per square metre, followed by Kolonaki–Lycabettus, Voula, Filothei and Palaio Psychiko.

In Thessaloniki, the most expensive districts for home purchases are Kalamaria, the city centre and Pylaia, while the highest rental prices are recorded in the city centre, Vardaris–Lachanokipoi and 40 Ekklisies–Evangelistria. At the same time, districts such as Xirokrini–Panagia Faneromeni, Stavroupoli and Chalastra posted the strongest increases in asking sale prices, indicating that buyer interest is increasingly shifting toward more affordable neighbourhoods with development potential.

Mortgage lending conditions also remained supportive during the quarter. According to data from IMS-FC, a strategic partner of Spitogatos, most borrowers in the first quarter of 2026 received the full amount of mortgage financing they had requested, suggesting that bank lending remains accessible for the majority of buyers despite elevated prices and strong demand.