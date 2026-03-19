Property prices in Greece have risen sharply in recent years, pushing up valuations.

Greek Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis has announced a significant overhaul of the country’s out-of-court debt settlement mechanism, aiming to provide more effective protection for homeowners at risk of losing their primary residence. Under the new framework, borrowers will, for the first time, be able to separate their main home from their other assets. This change is designed to allow for deeper debt write-offs and repayment plans more closely aligned with both the market value of the property and the debtor’s income.

The reform also introduces an automated algorithm intended to speed up what has often been a slow and complex process. At the same time, it seeks to tackle the long-standing issue of “frozen” assets by enabling the liquidation of a borrower’s remaining property holdings.

Despite these changes, doubts remain about how effective the new system will be, particularly given current economic conditions. Property prices in Greece have risen sharply in recent years, pushing up valuations. This, in turn, tends to limit the scale of debt relief while increasing the repayment burden on borrowers. As a result, the protection of a primary residence may come with monthly installments that are difficult for many households to afford.

The broader international environment is adding to these concerns. Ongoing tensions in the Middle East, combined with oil prices nearing 110 dollars per barrel, are driving inflation higher. This is increasing the cost of energy, transportation and essential goods, eroding household purchasing power at a time when incomes are largely stagnant or under pressure.

In such a context, a system that bases repayment terms largely on property values rather than on how incomes evolve over time carries clear risks. If real estate prices fail to adjust downward in line with weaker demand, properties may remain overvalued on paper. This can lead to repayment schedules that do not reflect borrowers’ actual financial capacity, placing them under further strain.

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At the same time, requiring the sale of other assets in a slow-moving market could lead either to delays or to sales at significantly reduced prices. In both cases, the intended benefits of the reform may be undermined, as borrowers risk losing assets without achieving a substantial reduction in their debt.

The overall picture raises the possibility of a financial squeeze: high repayment obligations, declining real incomes and limited opportunities to make effective use of existing assets. If these pressures persist, the reform may ultimately prove unsustainable, potentially increasing the risk that borrowers could still lose the very homes the new measures are meant to protect.