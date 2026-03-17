Mytilineos is the sole partner and managing director, having contributed the entire capital and holding full authority to represent the company.

Akylas, the stage name of Greek artist Akylas Mytilineos, who won Greece’s national selection and will represent the country at the 70th Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna with the song “Ferto,” has founded a new company, AK ARTPOP Single-Member Private Company (IKE). The company was established with an initial share capital of €1,000, divided into 100 shares worth €10 each. Mytilineos is the sole partner and managing director, having contributed the entire capital and holding full authority to represent the company.

According to its statutes, the company’s primary activity is singer services, but its scope extends across a wide range of music-related operations. These include music production and recording services, music publishing, and the management of intellectual property rights. The company will also be involved in organizing artistic events, producing musical works, and supporting creative activities such as songwriting, composition and orchestration. In addition, it plans to distribute music content and engage in the wholesale trade of recorded music and other sound carriers.

Meanwhile, the lineup for the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 is now complete following the announcement of Georgia’s entry. A total of 35 artists will compete for victory at the contest, which will take place on May 12, 14 and 16 at the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna. Despite the completion of the lineup, this year’s edition is shaping up to be one of the most controversial in the competition’s seventy-year history.

The contest has faced criticism over a recent rebranding of its logo, while five countries - Ireland, Iceland, Spain, the Netherlands and Slovenia - withdrew from participation in protest against the European Broadcasting Union’s handling of Israel’s politically sensitive entry. Although the EBU sought to offset those departures with the return of Bulgaria, Moldova and Romania, the final number of 35 participating countries represents the lowest total since Eurovision introduced semi-finals in 2004.

Fan reaction has been deeply divided. While some Eurovision followers remain enthusiastic, others show less interest than in previous years, and a portion of the fan community has chosen to boycott the event altogether. Discussions across social media and fan forums reflect this polarization, with intense debate both for and against the contest. Nevertheless, preparations in Vienna continue as planned, with organizers hoping that music will ultimately remain the focus of the event.