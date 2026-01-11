Greece enters 2026 with a pronounced sense of caution and pessimism, standing out as one of the most concerned countries in this year’s End of Year Survey by Gallup International.

While uncertainty characterizes much of the global outlook, Greek public opinion reflects deeper anxieties, shaped by a combination of international instability and persistent domestic pressures.

Across all major indicators examined in the survey, Greece scores significantly worse than the global average. Expectations for the new year are notably subdued, particularly regarding global peace, where Greece ranks among the most pessimistic countries worldwide. This outlook is closely linked to the way international developments are perceived by the Greek public. Ongoing geopolitical tensions are not seen as distant or abstract, but as developments with the potential to affect the country directly.

Greece’s geographic position plays a central role in this perception. Proximity to multiple regions of instability, including the Eastern Mediterranean and the broader Middle East, reinforces a sense of vulnerability. As a result, international crises tend to resonate more strongly within Greek society, intensifying concerns about security and regional stability.

Economic expectations further contribute to the prevailing unease. A clear majority of Greeks believe that 2026 will be economically worse than the previous year, while only a small minority anticipate improvement. This pessimism persists despite recent signs of macroeconomic stabilization and positive growth indicators. For many households, high living costs, inflationary pressures, and ongoing job insecurity outweigh broader economic statistics, shaping a fragile and cautious social mood.

The issue of global peace emerges as the area of greatest concern. Greek respondents express particularly bleak expectations, with very few believing that the coming year will be more peaceful. Instead, most foresee increased instability and conflict. These fears reflect both the continuation of the war in Ukraine and a broader belief that international balances are shifting in ways that undermine stability.