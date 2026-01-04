Farmers are considering expanding road closures beyond the main national highway, which has already been shut for 34 days in parts of the country.

Farmer protests in Greece are intensifying on Sunday, as a nationwide assembly near the town of Malgara is set to become a decisive moment in the weeks-long mobilizations that have disrupted transport across the country.

A preparatory general assembly of farmers has been moved to 6:00 p.m., following a meeting of the coordinating committee of the Nikaia road blockade. The committee agreed to escalate protest actions, with proposals reportedly including the possibility of farmers driving their tractors to the capital, Athens, for a major demonstration.

Farmers are considering expanding road closures beyond the main national highway, which has already been shut for 34 days in parts of the country. Service roads that have so far allowed limited traffic flow may also be blocked. Protest leaders at the Nikaia site are additionally discussing a 48-hour nationwide shutdown of roads, a move that would significantly affect mobility across Greece.

Disruptions are already widespread. In western Greece, the Patras ring road has been closed since midday, with no plans to reopen later in the day. Farmers from the region of Achaia are expected to travel to Malgara to take part in the assembly and raise concerns specific to local agriculture and livestock farming.

One of the most pressing issues is an outbreak of sheep pox, which has had a devastating impact on livestock. More than 28,000 sheep and goats have reportedly been culled, causing severe economic losses for farmers and breeders.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

Major transport routes remain affected. Sections of the Athens–Thessaloniki national highway are closed in both directions near the town of Thiva, forcing traffic onto secondary roads. Elsewhere, traffic is intermittently allowed through the Malgara area, while farmers from eastern Thessaloniki continue to stage protests near the city’s international airport.

Further north, farmers at the Evzones border crossing have announced additional actions, including motorized marches and renewed evening road closures.

Greek authorities are warning of serious congestion, particularly as large numbers of holiday travelers return following the Christmas and New Year period. Speaking to ERTnews, Konstantia Dimoglidou, spokesperson for the Hellenic Police, said traffic volumes on Sunday are expected to be extremely high. She expressed hope that protesters would take into account the pressure on the road network, noting that even limited lane availability in recent days has struggled to cope with demand.

In a formal statement, the Hellenic Police said targeted and temporary traffic measures remain in force across the national road network due to the ongoing protests, stressing that the primary objective is road safety and the protection of human life.