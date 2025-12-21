The price of the gold sovereign coin in Greece continues to rise sharply, with selling prices now approaching €1,000, sparking strong interest from both buyers and sellers across the country.

The domestic market is showing heightened activity, as many private individuals are choosing to capitalize on what are considered exceptionally high price levels.

In the Greek market, banks are currently buying gold sovereigns at around €840 and selling them close to €1,000, marking a significant increase compared with previous months. The latest surge confirms that prices have moved well beyond the highs recorded in October and November, effectively establishing a new upper range for trading within Greece.

The rally has encouraged many holders to sell their coins in order to redirect funds toward other uses, such as major purchases, home renovations, or real estate investments. At the same time, investors who bought gold sovereigns at lower prices earlier are taking advantage of the rapid rise to realize profits, following a steep upward move that began in late 2024.

Alongside gold, silver has also recorded strong gains in Greece during 2025. Retail prices are currently around €70 per ounce and approximately €1,840 per kilogram, representing an increase of roughly 120% since the start of the year. Despite the surge in precious metal prices, traditional demand has not disappeared, with many buyers opting for smaller coins or silver as more affordable alternatives.