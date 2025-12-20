Travelers entering Greece with a national visa are exempt from these rules.

A new joint ministerial decision in Greece has updated the financial requirements that citizens of third countries must meet in order to enter and stay temporarily in the country. The measure sets out, in clearer and more up-to-date terms, how much money non-EU visitors must be able to prove they have at their disposal when arriving at Greek borders.

According to the decision, third-country nationals must demonstrate that they have at least 63 euros for each day of their stay in Greece. For visits lasting up to five days, a minimum total amount of 378 euros applies, regardless of the daily calculation. The required sums are reduced by 50 percent for minors. Travelers entering Greece with a national visa are exempt from these rules.

The regulation effectively redefines the concept of “financial sufficiency” for visitors from outside the European Union. During entry checks, Greek authorities may ask travelers to show that they have the necessary funds to cover basic expenses such as accommodation, food and local transportation for the duration of their stay. At the same time, the decision abolishes a previous regulation dating back to 2007, adjusting the thresholds to current economic conditions.

In practical terms, an adult visitor who plans to stay in Greece for three days must be able to demonstrate a minimum of 189 euros, calculated on the basis of 63 euros per day. For a five-day stay, the required amount is 378 euros. If the declared stay extends to seven days, the minimum amount increases proportionally to 441 euros.

Lower amounts apply in the case of minors. For example, a child from a third country staying in Greece for four days must have access to 31.5 euros per day, resulting in a total of 126 euros. By comparison, an adult staying for the same period would need to demonstrate 252 euros.

When adults and minors travel together, the required funds are calculated cumulatively. If one adult and one minor plan to stay in Greece for four days, the total amount that must be demonstrated is 378 euros, combining the adult’s requirement of 252 euros and the minor’s requirement of 126 euros.