Only 23 percent of roles—roughly one-third of the workforce represented in the survey—receive some form of equity.

Marathon Venture Capital has released its 2025 Greek Startup Compensation Report, offering what is widely considered the most detailed look yet at how employees in Greece’s startup ecosystem are paid. Drawing on data from 24 companies and more than 1,700 employees, the report compiles over 22,000 data points across a broad spectrum of roles and experience levels. Its purpose is to provide a clear understanding of how salaries and equity packages are structured within the country’s fast-growing tech sector.

Prepared under the supervision of Sanne Goslinga, the report examines compensation using the 10th and 90th percentiles as well as the median, a method chosen to avoid distortions caused by outliers. This approach produces a more realistic picture of the market, especially in technical roles where pay gaps tend to be significant. For senior technology positions, annual gross salaries range from €44,156 at the lower end to €106,333 at the upper end, with the median at €66,796. Comparable levels are reported in fields such as back-end development, mobile engineering, and machine learning, underscoring the sustained demand for specialized technical talent.

One of the report’s most striking findings concerns equity compensation. Although stock options and similar ownership incentives are standard components of remuneration in many international startup markets, they are far less common in Greece. Only 23 percent of roles—roughly one-third of the workforce represented in the survey—receive some form of equity. This share, however, rises dramatically in smaller or early-stage companies, where participation can reach as high as 90 percent, suggesting that younger startups rely more heavily on equity to attract and retain talent.

The report also sheds light on gender representation within the ecosystem. Men account for 62 percent of the total sample and women for 38 percent, but the imbalance becomes more pronounced in technical departments, where female representation can fall below 20 percent. This persistent disparity reflects broader challenges facing Greece’s tech industry as it seeks to diversify its workforce.

Workplace models have undergone a profound shift as well. An overwhelming 93 percent of employees now work either remotely or in hybrid arrangements, with only 7 percent remaining fully office-based. Hybrid work has become the dominant model, adopted by 64 percent of employees, while 32 percent work exclusively from home. The prevalence of flexible work indicates a permanent change in the sector’s culture. Athens continues to function as the country’s primary technology hub, concentrated with 68 percent of all startup employees.