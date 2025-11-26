According to the police chief, the Hellenic Police has pursued a clear and decisive strategy of community policing and zero tolerance toward violence.

The Hellenic Police reported that more than 19,000 domestic violence cases were handled across Greece in the first ten months of 2025, with officers making an average of 47 arrests per day. The figures were highlighted by Police Chief Lieutenant General Dimitrios Mallios in a message marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Mallios stressed that November 25 is not just a symbolic observance but a reminder of the ongoing responsibility to confront violence against women—an issue he described as a “harsh reality” that demands constant vigilance, systematic action, and steadfast adherence to the principles of respect, dignity, and equality.

According to the police chief, the Hellenic Police has pursued a clear and decisive strategy of community policing and zero tolerance toward violence. As part of this effort, more than 21,800 officers have received specialized training, and 63 Domestic Violence Response Offices now operate throughout the country, staffed with trained personnel.

Despite the progress reflected in these numbers, Mallios emphasized that the statistics represent real human suffering: a woman seeking help, a child experiencing trauma, and an officer responding to one of the most sensitive and complex duties in modern policing. He praised the frontline officers who handle these cases daily with both determination and compassion.

Mallios noted that combating violence is a continuous struggle. Each step forward—every life protected and every victim supported—constitutes a meaningful victory. He reaffirmed that the Hellenic Police will continue strengthening its infrastructure, improving its response mechanisms, expanding officer training, and collaborating closely with communities, all while maintaining respect for the rights and needs of victims.

He concluded by underscoring that eliminating violence against women is a shared responsibility and a collective societal goal.