Many NCOs argue that instead of offering clarity and modernization, the reforms create new uncertainties and reinforce barriers that could restrict their professional prospects.

Greece’s Defense Ministry has found itself at the center of an unexpected backlash, as a new bill meant to guide the country’s Armed Forces into a “new era” has triggered an outpouring of criticism during its public consultation phase. While the legislation aims to modernize the structure and career pathways of military personnel, it has instead exposed deep concerns—particularly among non-commissioned officers (NCOs), who make up a critical component of the Greek military.

Nearly 3,000 comments were submitted by last night, and close to half of them addressed the sections dealing with permanent NCOs. The bill proposes an overhaul of how these service members are promoted, evaluated and assessed throughout their careers. Yet many NCOs argue that instead of offering clarity and modernization, the reforms create new uncertainties and reinforce barriers that could restrict their professional prospects.

The proposed system lays out, in detail, the ranks, specialties and internal structure of NCOs across the Army, Navy and Air Force. It defines the hierarchy from the lower sergeant major grades up to the highest warrant officer ranks. However, the most controversial aspect is the distinction the bill draws between different categories of NCOs. Those who graduate from Greece’s Higher Military Schools for NCOs would be eligible for promotion to the top warrant officer level, while those who entered through competitive exams or via the Professional Soldiers track would face a lower ceiling. Many argue that this division is unjust, pointing out that all NCOs, regardless of background, perform the same duties and should therefore have equal opportunities for advancement.

Concerns extend to the bill’s new evaluation and promotion system. It introduces eight assessment categories that determine whether an individual will be promoted, remain in place or be retired. Critics fear that the broad range and strictness of these categories will lead to more frequent rejections and an increase in early retirements. One clause has drawn particular anger: if an NCO receives a “retained at current rank” evaluation for three consecutive years, they will be forced into retirement. Opponents argue that this could result in involuntary exits with little opportunity for improvement.

These worries are compounded by doubts about how meritocratic the process would be in practice. Although the bill promises impartial evaluations, many NCOs believe that the new system grants excessive discretion to higher-ranking officers, potentially allowing subjective or inconsistent assessments to influence careers. They note that evaluation standards vary significantly between units, raising the possibility of uneven or unfair treatment across the Armed Forces.

Another major point of dispute is the lengthy time-in-rank requirements proposed for each promotion. In some cases, NCOs would need to serve seven or even eleven years before becoming eligible for advancement. Reaching the top levels could require a total of 25 to 32 years of service—timelines that many believe effectively prevent most NCOs from rising to senior posts before retirement age.

Promotion opportunities would also depend on the existence of vacant posts. Even if an NCO meets all criteria, they cannot be promoted without an available position in the next rank. Critics warn that this system could allow authorities to block promotions simply by freezing or limiting organizational posts, a practice that has fueled frustration in the past.

The composition of the Promotion Boards has added further tension. These bodies are made up almost entirely of senior officers, with only one warrant officer participating in an advisory role. Many NCOs argue that they lack meaningful representation in decisions that will directly determine their future. The possibility of convening extraordinary promotion boards at any time adds yet another layer of uncertainty.

Despite the strong pushback, a smaller segment of military personnel believes the bill is a step in the right direction. They argue that Greece’s current system is governed by outdated rules and a lack of clarity, and that the proposed reforms, even if imperfect, attempt to introduce greater structure, transparency and predictability.

The public consultation will remain open until December 5, and comments continue to pour in. What is becoming increasingly clear is that the bill has galvanized a significant movement within the ranks of Greece’s NCOs—an unexpected but powerful response to a reform effort intended to modernize the country’s Armed Forces.