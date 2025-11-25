Recent job postings reveal a drive to attract both managerial and technical talent, with roles spanning media management, customer service leadership, accounting, data analysis, performance marketing and automation.

Superbet, one of the largest companies in Romania’s online gaming market, moved a step closer to expanding its presence in Greece with the establishment of a Greek branch. The new entity, operating under the name Superbet Online – Foreign Branch, will not be directly involved in online gaming activities. Instead, it will focus on support operations, including call-center services and, secondarily, the provision of credit within the group, such as intercompany loans and loans to shareholders and employees.

The initiative was authorized by Adam Lamentowicz, Chief Commercial Officer of the Superbet Group and director of the parent company, Superbet Holding Srl. He appointed Eleni Marinaki as the branch’s legal representative, entrusting her with broad powers ranging from the handling of administrative and tax procedures to staff recruitment, contract signing and representation before Greek authorities.

With its formal entry into the Greek market, Superbet has also begun recruiting locally in order to strengthen several operational areas, including technology, marketing, finance, risk management and customer support. Recent job postings reveal a drive to attract both managerial and technical talent, with roles spanning media management, customer service leadership, accounting, data analysis, performance marketing and automation. The company is also seeking specialists in CRM, campaign management and customer-lifecycle strategies, while expanding its customer support department and its human resources team through positions such as customer support agents and talent acquisition partners.

In the field of digital development, Superbet is looking to bring on a growth marketing manager, a programmatic advertising specialist and a CRM executive. It is also reinforcing its technological infrastructure with the recruitment of an IT service engineer. The launch of the Greek branch marks a significant phase in the company’s broader strategic expansion beyond its home market.