Greece plans to allocate roughly €20 million to support the operations of its Presidency Office as the country prepares to assume the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2027.

According to the explanatory report issued by the General Accounting Office, which accompanies the relevant draft legislation, this funding will cover all preparatory and organizational work required for the presidency. About €7 million will be drawn from the 2026 state budget and €13 million from that of 2027.

The budget is set to finance the establishment and operation of a new EU Presidency Office, the purchase of necessary equipment, the hosting of European officials, and the organization of cultural and scientific events. It will also support communication efforts, official travel, the salaries of seconded civil servants, and fixed-term project contracts. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will fund the entire amount.

Under the bill, the Presidency Office will function as an autonomous directorate within the Foreign Ministry, responsible for coordinating, planning, and implementing all actions needed to ensure the presidency runs smoothly.

Reporting directly to the foreign minister, who will appoint its head, the office is scheduled to operate until 31 January 2028.

Staffing will be drawn from secondments within the Foreign Ministry and other public agencies, including senior officials, with the option of additional project-based contracts to address urgent requirements.