According to police estimates, approximately 23,000 people participated in the march in Athens.

Citizens across Greece turned out in force on Monday, joining large marches held in major cities to mark the 52nd anniversary of the Athens Polytechnic uprising. The 1973 uprising, which unfolded between 14 and 17

November, was a defining act of popular resistance against the military dictatorship. It began when students occupied the National Technical University of Athens, sparking a wave of demonstrations that would become a landmark in the country’s modern history.

From early morning, families with children, alongside representatives of political parties, institutions, and civic groups, laid flowers and wreaths at the historic Polytechnic building on Patision Street, honoring the students who stood up to the regime in November 1973.

As in previous years, the blood-stained flag considered a symbol of the uprising—carried annually by the youth wing of PASP—reached the United States Embassy in Athens shortly after 4:20 p.m., ahead of the main procession of student organizations.

The march, a long-standing tradition, concluded outside the U.S. Embassy. A little after 5 p.m., the main body of demonstrators set off from Klafthmonos Square, and by 6:15 p.m. the first groups had arrived at the embassy, chanting slogans as they passed.

