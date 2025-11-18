Cases in which passengers are left waiting at the airport for hours without the meals or accommodation required by law can lead to fines ranging from €500 to €2,000.

Greece’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has introduced a tougher system of fines for airlines that breach EU Regulation 261/2004 on passenger rights, marking a significant step toward stronger protections for travelers. The new framework, published in the Government Gazette, sets out for the first time both the exact amounts of financial penalties and a detailed administrative procedure for enforcing them.

The fines scale with the seriousness of the violation and the length of the flight. Airlines that refuse to pay mandated compensation after canceling a flight without sufficient notice can now face penalties of €1,000 for short-haul routes, €2,000 for intra-EU flights over 1,500 kilometers, and €3,000 for long-haul journeys. Cases in which passengers are left waiting at the airport for hours without the meals or accommodation required by law can lead to fines ranging from €500 to €2,000. A similarly hefty penalty applies when airlines fail to offer passengers the choice between a refund and re-routing, a frequent point of frustration during cancellations. A same-day flight cancellation with no alternative transport provided can trigger the highest penalties, particularly when many travelers are affected.

The regulations also emphasize the importance of proper communication. If an airline fails to inform passengers of their rights—for instance, by not displaying the required notice about Regulation 261/2004 at the departure gate—it faces a fine of €1,000 per affected traveler. In practical terms, a delayed flight carrying 150 passengers could expose an airline to a €150,000 penalty simply for not providing the correct information on time.

Enforcement will follow a strict procedure. The CAA’s Passenger Rights Department will draft a violation report and give the airline ten days to respond, after which the authority’s governor will issue a final decision. Additional steps are included for foreign carriers, using consular channels to ensure that all notifications and procedures are properly delivered.