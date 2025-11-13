Greece’s ruling party, New Democracy (ND), maintains a steady lead with 24.2% support in the latest RealPolls survey conducted for Protagon on November 9–10 among 1,765 respondents.

The governing conservatives have gained three percentage points compared to October, while PASOK–KINAL, the center-left opposition party, also shows a slight upward movement.

The nationalist Hellenic Solution has overtaken Freedom Sail (Plefsi Eleftherias) to claim third place in voter preference, as Freedom Sail’s support slips. Meanwhile, the left-wing SYRIZA, once Greece’s main opposition force, remains under pressure, registering just 3.5% in voting intention—an all-time low for the party.

According to the poll, New Democracy leads with 24.2%, followed by PASOK–KINAL at 10%. Hellenic Solution comes next with 7.5%, slightly ahead of Freedom Sail, which has dropped to 6.1%. The Communist Party (KKE) holds steady at 6%, and the new political movement Voice of Logic stands at 4.3%. Smaller parties such as MeRA25, Democracy Movement, NIKI, New Left, and the Spartans each gather between 1% and 3%.

A significant 18% of respondents remain undecided, a figure expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the next electoral cycle. This uncertainty comes amid reported political maneuvering by former prime ministers Antonis Samaras and Alexis Tsipras, as well as former MP Maria Karystianou.

When responses are adjusted to estimate an election outcome, New Democracy is projected to win 30.6% of the vote, followed by PASOK at 13.9% and Hellenic Solution at 9.8%. Freedom Sail would receive 7.6%, KKE 7.2%, and SYRIZA just 5.6%, according to RealPolls.